CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – May is Women’s Health Month, which is a good time to help raise awareness about hormone imbalance issues commonly seen in women. “Women come in with a slew of different complaints and somebody, somewhere told them they should get their hormones checked or maybe they saw online this could be hormonal. So, tons of different symptoms, because we have about 50 different hormones in our body, at least,” explained Pelin Batur, MD, who specializes in women’s health for Cleveland Clinic.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO