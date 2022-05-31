Dakota Kai Reveals New Name and Shows Off Her New Post-WWE Look

Former WWE star AJ Mendez aka AJ Lee spoke about the AEW product on Renee Paquette’s podcast and revealed her favorite wrestler on the roster:. “I’ve been watching some AEW. I’ve got to say, I love so many people on the roster. I think the best wrestler they have is Serena Deeb. Serena and I go way back. I was in FCW and I was the first indie female they had signed in like a decade or something. It was this huge deal. I only had two years of experience. When she came in, it was like I was drowning and this wonderful person came in to save me. She was an indie wrestler that had a lot of experience. She was so good and she taught me so much in a very short period of time and then got injured, and then I had to step up and be the locker room leader.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO