Free summer concert series set to kick off in Ada

Ada Township Parks and the Ada Historical Society announced the return of the Music on the Lawn summer concert series Tuesday.

Free concerts are planned at the Van Andel Family Pavilion at Legacy Park for most Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. in June, July and August.

This summer concert series is now in its second year at Legacy Park and is one of the fastest-growing, family focused music events in West Michigan.

People attending the concerts can pack their own picnic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The fun starts on Wednesday, June 1 with Bare Naked 90’s, a West Michigan band that recalls your favorite radio hits from the 90’s.

“We are blessed to have such a beautiful facility to display just some of the incredible musical talent here in West Michigan.

“For years the Ada Historical Society hosted Music on the Lawn on its property, but when this venue became available, we knew it was time to expand.

“It has been amazing to see the growth and we look forward to making more history again this year in Ada,” said Bernie Veldkamp, president of the Ada Historical Society.

Other scheduled concerts for this summer include Beatles Thing, Blue Water Ramblers and Cliff Metcalf Jazz Quartet.

Full the full schedule, click here .

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube