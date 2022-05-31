ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkin’ celebrating National Donut Day on June 3 with a free donut for customers who buy a drink

By Chris McLaughlin
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This Friday, June 3 is National Donut Day, and Dunkin’ intends to celebrate by giving its customers a free classic donut of their choice —...

Comments / 5

Mass. Restaurants, Food Trucks Can Apply to Offer SNAP Benefits

HYANNIS – Massachusetts officials are inviting local restaurants and food trucks to apply for a pilot program, where they would be able to provide Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Select, participating restaurants and food trucks with reduced-price options will be eligible to apply and offer food to those...
5 Places to Celebrate National Doughnut Day in Rhode Island

Who doesn’t love those sugary halos sent from heaven? Whether you have them with coffee, as a well-deserved treat, or even as an ice cream sandwich, there is much to celebrate about doughnuts. Luckily for you, Rhode Island boasts an abundance of gourmet doughnut shops that will make all of your confectionary dreams come true.
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best campgrounds in New Hampshire

Where are the best campgrounds in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. Many viewers say they've been going to Tamworth Camping Area since they were kids and now bring their own children. 4. (tie) Lake Francis State Park in Pittsburg. Lake Francis State Park is a popular base for hunting...
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Massachusetts

They say that the Mediterranean diet is one of the healthiest ones because it promotes eating fresh vegetables and lots of seafood. And if you happen to love seafood, then you already know that there are tons of options to choose from. It's practically impossible to get tired of eating seafood, with so many recipes out there. However, keep in mind that it's recommended to eat it in moderation.
Kristen Walters

Rhode Island shelter closing, leaving dozens of cats without a home

A Rhode Island animal shelter is in danger of closing its doors for good, leaving over one hundred animals without a home. Davyria/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) The operators of "Pet Refuge," a no-kill shelter in Rhode Island, announced last week that it is in danger of closing due to ongoing financial troubles.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts

While preparing a good steak in the comfort of your home can be quite easy, it feels good to go out and enjoy a nice meal, from time to time. Whether you love taking your partner to dinner, or you like getting together with friends, it's important to choose a good restaurant that has it all - from delicious good, to amazing atmosphere. That's what this article is all about, 3 recommends on where to enjoy a good steak in Massachusetts. According to various customers that have shared their reviews online, all these three place check all the boxes and are great option for both casual dinners and special occasions.
WBEC AM

Is It Illegal for Massachusetts Employees to Skip Their Lunch Breaks?

One thing that many people including myself look forward to each day is lunch. Working in radio in the Berkshires, particularly a morning shift, I don't usually take a lunch break as I just wait to go to my home in Pittsfield and eat there. That routine works for me. However, even though it's not technically lunch, I do take a break during the morning hours to grab a snack and refresh.
WBEC AM

Watch Out: Doing This in Massachusetts Hospitals is Illegal

We have been having a chuckle looking at some oddball Massachusetts laws that are still in effect today. Many of these laws don't make a whole lot of sense and it's hard to believe that they became laws in the first place. For example, three of the head-scratching Massachusetts laws we looked at include the following:
