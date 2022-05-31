ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Golden coach returns for Mall pageant: Queen's famous carriage is seen on streets of London for first time in 20 years at Jubilee rehearsal

By Rebecca English
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The spectacular Gold State Coach was seen on the streets of London for the first time in 20 years yesterday.

Despite thunder, hail and lightening, the priceless royal vehicle was seen in The Mall, pulled by eight Windsor Greys. Built in 1762, it is the third-oldest coach in the UK and will leave the Royal Mews for the first time since the Golden Jubilee. The Armed Forces also took to the streets from 4.30am to rehearse for Sunday’s £15million Jubilee pageant.

Made of giltwood – gold leaf over wood – the coach’s four-ton heft means it is only used at walking pace – and is said to be the Queen’s most uncomfortable carriage. Its designs show Britannia on the banks of the Thames, with St Paul’s Cathedral just visible.

On Sunday, archive footage of the 27-year-old monarch waving on her Coronation Day – June 2, 1953 – will be beamed on to the windows of the carriage to make it seem as if she is riding inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ijHOw_0fw9q1io00
The gold state coach was used in an early morning rehearsal today ahead of Sunday's Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which will mark the finale of the Jubilee weekend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SrcOI_0fw9q1io00
The carriage was last seen in public in 2002, when Her Majesty and Prince Philip rode in it as part of a parade to celebrate her Golden Jubilee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O5QNV_0fw9q1io00
Troops of the Household Cavalry were seen performing an early morning rehearsal today in preparation for the parade at the weekend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lVD6C_0fw9q1io00
The Queen returned to Windsor Castle today after a private break in Balmoral ahead of what is set to be a long weekend of celebrations 

The elaborate vehicle features a massive triton figure in gilded walnut wood to represent the spreading of the news of good government above each wheel.

The main body is carved to represent palm trees framing the doors and windows.

It features paintings of Roman gods and goddesses representing human skill and endeavour including the arts, sciences, virtue and security.

On the roof is a giltwood carving of the British imperial crown being held by three putti, or cherubs, representing England, Scotland and Ireland.

The pageant will not only include the military, however.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rZB6q_0fw9q1io00
Participants of the rehearsal braved the rain and thunder clouds to practice ahead of Sunday's event, which will tell the story of The Queen's 70-year reign 

Some 205 vehicles, including 11 Morris Minors, seven Land Rovers, 20 vintage Minis and seven original James Bond vehicles, will take to the road.

Ice cream vans, JCBs, Del-Boy’s Only Fools And Horses three-wheeled Reliant Regal Supervan III, 15 Sinclair C5s, and seven open-top double-decker buses decorated in images of the decade they represent will also head down The Mall and past the palace.

Set to be watched by up to a billion people across the globe, more than 10,000 people have been involved in staging the £15million event which will process through the streets in four acts, as the finale of the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TgnCK_0fw9q1io00
During the rehearsal the carriage featured digitally displayed curtains as it passed down the Mall to Buckingham Palace. On Sunday it will display archive
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E5eEW_0fw9q1io00
The carriage, which is so heavy it can only be moved at walking pace, was taken past the Palace of Westminster during today's rehearsal

Close to 200 national treasures will take to the stage to serenade the Queen by singing the national anthem at the grand finale of the Platinum Jubilee festivities.

Stars including Sir David Jason, Harry Redknapp, Sir Cliff Richard, Sandie Shaw, Felicity Kendal, Joe Wicks and Holly Willoughby will join Ed Sheeran in a mass rendition of God Save The Queen outside Buckingham Palace at the end of the pageant on Sunday.

The monarch is expected to appear on the balcony - the second of her planned appearances on the famous frontage over the weekend - to bring the national commemorations to a close.

Such is the growing air of excitement, royal ‘superfans’ have already begun camping out to get a prime spot on The Mall.

John Loughrey and Maria Scott, who are often seen at the front of crowds at major royal events, waved for the cameras from their tents.

Mr Loughrey, 67, who lives in South London, said he first fell in love with the monarchy as a child in the 1960s, and has met the Queen twice, once at Windsor Castle when he gave her a rose for each member of her family. He added: ‘She goes out of her way to meet people. I said to Her Majesty, ‘we are very proud of you and you are always in our hearts’. She has seen so much history. She has had a long life, always been there for the Commonwealth and done her duty.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tVl1y_0fw9q1io00
The was also used for the Queen's coronation in 1953, pictured, and was actually built more than 250 years ago in 1760 in the London workshops of Samuel Butler

Ms Scott, 51, from Newcastle-upon-Tyne, who said turned up at 1.30am, added: ‘The police know us because we always come out at royal events. They have no problems with us doing it.

‘When the rain goes away we normally have lots of people coming by to chat to us. They think it’s wonderful how patriotic we are and it’s wonderful meeting people from so many different countries. I think the Queen is amazing. She has been very strong over the years and through her life. She is the backbone of the country.’

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Queen Meets Lilibet During Private Lunch at Windsor Castle

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth has met Lilibet, the 1-year-old daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who was named after her. The meeting happened at Windsor Castle, where...
CELEBRITIES
marthastewart.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Have Reportedly Found a New Home 10 Minutes Away from Queen Elizabeth

Prince William and Kate Middleton are officially moving! Previous reports noted that the pair planned to move out of Kensington Palace and choose a home close to Queen Elizabeth, who lives in Windsor Castle, as soon as possible—and, as it turns out, the royals might officially be in the same neighborhood altogether. Sources close the royal couple shared that they will likely move to Windsor, Berkshire, this summer, Marie Claire reports. If so, the couple will be close to the Queen and Kate's parents, who live in Bucklebury, Berkshire.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton & Prince William Were “In Complete Unison” at Manchester Memorial

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently made an appearance in Manchester, U.K., to honor the victims of a 2017 bombing that took place after an Ariana Grande concert. They attended the official opening of the bombing victims' memorial, called "Glade of Light." And while William delivered a touching opening speech, Middleton laid flowers at the memorial site. But a closer look at their facial expressions and gestures tell us even more about their true feelings.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandie Shaw
Person
Harry Redknapp
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Holly Willoughby
Person
St Paul
Daily Mail

All aboard! Meghan Markle donned £995 naval-themed dress by Kate Middleton's favourite designer Emilia Wickstead for BBQ with Prince Harry and Archie - days before she is due to travel to the UK for Queen's Jubilee

The Duchess of Sussex donned a naval-themed dress by Kate Middleton's favourite designer Emilia Wickstead as she attended a BBQ over the weekend with the Duke. Meghan Markle, 40, has been on hand to support her husband Prince Harry, 37, and his polo team, Los Padres, at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in recent weeks.
TRAVEL
People

Princess Beatrice Wears Statement Headband Fit for a Royal at Buckingham Palace Garden Party

No Buckingham Palace garden party is complete without some fabulous headpieces, as Princess Beatrice knows. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 33, joined Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex for the Buckingham Palace garden party on Thursday. They greeted many of the thousands of guests who were invited to the royal residence's gardens in recognition of their public service.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South London#Carriage#Pageant#Golden Jubilee#Uk#Mall#Gold State Coach#The Royal Mews#The Armed Forces#Giltwood#Britannia#Gilded Walnut Wood#Roman#British
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news – Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are ‘being forced to accept a downgrade’ as they attend Jubilee

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle are 'being forced to accept a downgrade' as they head to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, a Royal expert claims. Australian journalist Daniela Elser has said that a "more cynical mind" might consider the Sussexes are returning to the UK to "make nice just as the biggest royal PR event in a decade rolls around".
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Queen's aides have formed a 'ring of steel' around the monarch to prevent Harry and Meghan using her as a source of content for their Netflix show during Jubilee celebrations, royal expert claims

The Queen has a 'ring of steel' around her to protect the monarch from appearing in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, a royal expert has claimed. Royal commentator Russell Myers mades the comments during an interview with Australian news programme Today, while discussing whether any footage from the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations could end up in the Sussex's film.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Dress worn by Queen's maid of honour at the Coronation, which went missing for 40 years, is painstakingly restored to go on show for the Platinum Jubilee

A lavish maid of honour dress from the Queen's Coronation has been painstakingly restored and will go on display to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The outfit, designed by the Queen's dressmaker Norman Hartnell, was worn by Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill at the 1953 Westminster Abbey ceremony. It has a tiny 22-inch...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Kate Middleton Wears Her Boldest Hat Yet for Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton and Prince William are stepping in for Queen Elizabeth for a party at the palace. The royal couple led other members of the royal family in hosting the third garden party of the season at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday. Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, greeted many of the thousands of guests who were invited to the royal residence's gardens in recognition of their public service.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
Daily Mail

No military dress for Harry at Jubilee: Proud war veteran prince does NOT wear ceremonial uniform at Trooping the Colour after being stripped of his beloved titles in wake of Megxit

Prince Harry has been pictured at Buckingham Palace in a smart dark suit - after having to give up his military titles and uniform after stepping down as a working Royal. Harry leaving the spotlight meant he was stripped of his honorary royal titles including Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.
POLITICS
The Independent

Harry and Meghan reunited with royal family for jubilee at Madame Tussauds

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rejoined the royal family at Madame Tussauds to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Waxwork figures of the main family members have received a black tie makeover in preparation for the event marking the monarch’s 70-year reign on June 5.The reunion at the London attraction brings the Sussexes back together publicly with the family for the first time since their move to the US in 2020.Meghan’s waxwork has been dressed in a red, caped Safiyaa gown, which she wore on one of her last royal engagements at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal...
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla’s Husband Won’t Serve As Monarch For As Long As Queen Elizabeth Did? Prince Of Wales Will Reportedly Abdicate For Prince William

Prince Charles has been dubbed as the longest-serving king-in-waiting because he’s still waiting for the day when he can finally ascend the throne. Even at the age of 73, there’s still no indication that he would soon be crowned as king. After all, Queen Elizabeth is still the reigning monarch, and she doesn’t have any plans to abdicate.
U.K.
Elle

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Lili, and Archie Are Officially Attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially be in the U.K. to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, along with their children, Lili and Archie. A Sussex spokesperson revealed, per royal reporter Omid Scobie, “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honored to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I can still remember the gasps': Queen left the whole room in shock after delivering a speech in Gaelic at Dublin Castle in 2011, David Cameron recalls, as Edna Kenny claims Prince Philip made 'massive effort' to get visit right

The Queen left the whole room in shock when she delivered a speech in Gaelic during a historic visit to Ireland in 2011, David Cameron has revealed. The former Prime Minster had joined Her Majesty and Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny during a visit to Dublin Castle, which Prince Philip helped her to prepared for 'astutely'.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

380K+
Followers
41K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy