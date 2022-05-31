Brewster wins State Baseball Title

Eastmont went 1-and-2 at the State 4A Softball Tournament in Spokane. After falling to Kamiakin Friday morning 6-4, the Wildcats came back to beat West Valley 12-5 in the afternoon. Skyline put Eastmont out of the tournament Friday night with a 10-8 decision. Redmond was the eventual State Champion. Cashmere...
Eastmont and Wenatchee are hailing state champions in track and field today. Eastmont’s Micah Dawe topped the podium in the pole vault while Wenatchee’s Mason Moore captured the State discus crown. Eastmont’s Eamon Monohan took 3rd in the high jump. The Okanogan girls track team finished 2nd...
Wenatchee’s soccer season came to an end with a 4th place finish at the State 4A Tournament in Puyallup. After a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Skyline in the semifinals Friday, the Panthers dropped a 2-1 decision to Pasco Saturday in the consolation match. Bellarmine defeated Skyline for the State Title 1-nil.
Cashmere’s Kert sisters are once again State 1A Tennis Champions…. This time it’s Lauren and Faith Kert. In 2019, it was Lauren and Aleah who teamed up for a state title. The Kerts cruised to the championship match where they were tested by a duo from Seattle Academy. After falling in the first set 6-3, Lauren and Faith rebounded to win 6-4 and 7-5 for the title.
Good evening, and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to tonight’s top stories, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window. Now, A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a pair of rescues Saturday. Wenatchee police are looking for a man they say set a fire inside the Wenatchee Target store Sunday evening. A Wenatchee man was charged last week with multiple counts of child sexual abuse and An East Wenatchee student is charged with felony harassment for allegedly making online threats to commit a school shooting.
Good evening, and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to tonight’s top stories, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window. Now, A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, The woman at the center of a fatal child neglect case began her jail sentence a few days early, after Wenatchee police arrested her on a new charge of domestic violence. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a truck and flatbed that were stolen yesterday at an orchard in Malaga and The Wenatchee School Board will hold a public hearing June 14th to get the public’s thoughts on a proposal to break down board seats into designated districts.
UPDATE: The thunderstorm activity has decreased, and light to moderate rain is moving into the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area as of 10:35 p.m. Thursday night. There is still a slight chance of of an isolated rumble of thunder overnight, but the odds are against it. The chance of thunderstorms returns by noon tomorrow.
SPOKANE, Wash. — A cougar attacked a 9-year-old girl who was playing hide-and-seek at a church camp in Washington state, seriously wounding her and sending her friends running in fear.
Lily A. Kryzhanivskyy and two other children were playing in the woods Saturday at the camp near the small town of Fruitland, northwest of Spokane. Lily jumped out to surprise her friends when the cougar attacked, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said.
SPOKANE, Wash. — I-90 will be closed westbound between MP 85 to 106 in Cle Elum and Ellensburg from 8 p.m. on Wednesday until 2 a.m. on Thursday. An earlier collision resulted in a semi truck being flipped on its side off the road. Crews will be using the time to recover the semi truck.
Summertime bans on outside burning of debris and yard waste went into effect today in counties throughout North Central Washington. Recreational campfires no larger than 3 feet by 3 feet are still allowed in approved fire pits, as are propane or gas fire devices. The bans include Chelan, Douglas, Grant...
Central Washington is gaining clout in the battery technology industry. In May, Alameda, California-based battery tech company Sila Nanotechnologies Inc. announced the purchase of an over 600,000-square-foot facility in Moses Lake, while its Woodinville-based competitor Group14 is building a facility in Moses Lake slated to open in the second half of 2023.
A 9-year-old girl attending a camp near Fruitland in Stevens County, Washington was injured as the result of a cougar attack Saturday morning, May 28. Lily Kryzhanivskyy has since been released from the intensive care unit on Monday and is in stable condition. Her mother described Lily’s recovery so far as “amazing” and asked Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) staff to share that Lily wants people to know she was “very brave and tough” in the face of the attack.
EAST WENATCHEE - After Tuesday’s ordeal at Eastmont Jr. High, Superintendent Garn Christensen says he isn’t taking any chances on the safety of students and staff. After two expelled students gained access to the junior high on Tuesday, one armed with a knife, but were chased away by police, Christensen is upping the ante on keeping the classroom safe.
When filing week for upcoming elections closed May 20, several familiar names in Okanogan County government were noticeably absent. Okanogan County Commissioner Jim DeTro didn’t file for re-election after three four-year terms representing District 3, the northeastern region of the county. County Treasurer Leah Mc Cormack is retiring after almost 40 years with the county. Dave Rodriguez is moving on after two four-year terms as coroner. And Charleen Groomes is retiring after three four-year terms as county clerk — and more than 40 years in all with the county.
MOSES LAKE - Wednesday marked the beginning of the city of Moses Lake’s mandatory water conservation months. The water conservation efforts had previously started July 1 and ran through Aug. 31. The city council last year approved an updated ordinance pushing the start of the conservation period to June 1 and extending it through Sept. 30.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Drivers who are planning to travel on I-90 between Ellensburg and Cle Elum on Wednesday night might need to change their travel plans as the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) holds overnight road service. According to WSDOT via the Snoqualmie Pass Twitter account, westbound...
Conservation and animal protection groups announced a combined $30,000 reward last Friday for information leading to a conviction in the illegal killing of four wolves in northeastern Washington earlier this year. Deputies from the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office discovered four dead wolves on February 18th, while on snowmobile patrol. An...
A Famous Rock Band Took Their Name From A Yakima Valley Town. Musical roots run deep in Washington State and if you look back even earlier than Nirvana and Pearl Jam, there was a Pacific Northwest rock band that hit it big with several hit songs. Gary Puckett, The Band's...
