Obituary: Ronnie Vernon

Submitted by Barbara Nair, Arts Center Killingworth. (June 2, 2022)—Discover new and original artwork at Spectrum Art Gallery in its newest exhibit, Clouds, Winds & Breezes, now through Sunday, July 10, 2022. Artists from throughout Connecticut, the Tri-State Area and New England present artwork that features one or more of these weather elements and the way their behavior can affect the environment. Spectrum Art Gallery, 61 Main Street, Centerbrook. Spectrum Gallery Hours: Wed-Sat (Noon-6:00 p.m.) and Sun (Noon-5:00 p.m.). For more information, call (860) 767-0742 or visit spectrumartgallery.org.
