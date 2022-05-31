ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killingworth, CT

Obituary: Ronnie Vernon

By Carl Cavrell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Legacy.com and The New Haven Register,...

KVFC: Memorial Day Parade May 30, 2022

This quote can be seen on the Killingworth Volunteer Fire Company Facebook page:. “We honor and remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.” KVFC. Their presence in the Killingworth Memorial Day Parade 2022 is a reminder that there are many who serve us...
KILLINGWORTH, CT
University of Saint Joseph Announces Dean’s List for Spring 2022

WEST HARTFORD, CT (06/03/2022)– University of Saint Joseph (USJ) undergraduate students earned their way to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. Students were awarded this academic achievement for having earned a GPA of 3.50 or higher for the semester, with no grade lower than a “B.”
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Arts Center Killingworth and Spectrum Gallery: Volunteers Needed

Submitted by Barbara Nair, Arts Center Killingworth. Volunteers are needed to help at gallery show installations, outdoor arts festivals, and other events and programming throughout the year. Upcoming Volunteer Opportunity! Summer Arts Festival on the Essex Town Green, June 18-19, 2022. No experience necessary. Teens can earn community service credit. Call (860) 663-5593 or email artscenterkillingworth@gmail.com. Visit the volunteer page for more information and other volunteer opportunities at spectrumartgallery.org/volunteer.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
It’s June! Time to License Your Pup and Celebrate Puppy Prom!

(June 2, 2022) — As we celebrate summer with fewer Covid restrictions, why shouldn’t our pups celebrate with us? When you license, simply include a photo of your pup partying in their prom-finest attire OR bring your pup to Town Hall and we’ll take a prom pic for you. Photos will be displayed in Town Hall this summer!
KILLINGWORTH, CT
KDTC Bake Sale to Help Save Deer Lake to be Held June 18

This year, the Killingworth Democratic Town Committee will hold its annual bake sale on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Recycle Way, and half of the proceeds will be donated to the Save Deer Lake campaign. Sweet and savory treats will include muffins, sourdough bread, sticky buns, cookies, fudge, jams, and more. We invite everyone to stop by, grab a goodie (and maybe something for Dad), and say hi. We will be there from 8:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
Local Eastern Students make Dean’s List in Spring 2022

WILLIMANTIC, CT (06/03/2022)– Eastern Connecticut State University recently released its Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester, in which more than 1,200 students were recognized for maintaining high GPAs. Among them are:. Matthew Duval of Haddam, a full-time student who majors in History. Owen Marica of Haddam, a...
WILLIMANTIC, CT
HVFC News: Fatal Head-On Crash & Three Connecticut River Incidents

(June 2, 2022)—Haddam Volunteer Fire Company wrapped up the month of May with three incidents on the Connecticut River and two more motor vehicle accidents, one of which involved two fatalities. On Memorial Day, May 30, Haddam Volunteer Fire Company responded to three incidents on the Connecticut River. At...
HADDAM, CT
Further Thoughts on Wrong-Way Driving Accidents

Editor’s Note: This is a follow-up article. To see the original article, please click HERE. On February 26, 2022, there were two wrong-way crashes in Connecticut that resulted in six deaths. One crash occurred on I-91 near Meriden with a car that was traveling south in the northbound lane. Two people died. The other accident occurred 20 minutes later and killed four women in Hartford on I-84. In both instances the impaired wrong-way drivers were in the passing lane, traveling at night.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Spectrum Gallery Exhibit: Clouds, Winds & Breezes

Submitted by Barbara Nair, Arts Center Killingworth. (June 2, 2022)—Discover new and original artwork at Spectrum Art Gallery in its newest exhibit, Clouds, Winds & Breezes, now through Sunday, July 10, 2022. Artists from throughout Connecticut, the Tri-State Area and New England present artwork that features one or more of these weather elements and the way their behavior can affect the environment. Spectrum Art Gallery, 61 Main Street, Centerbrook. Spectrum Gallery Hours: Wed-Sat (Noon-6:00 p.m.) and Sun (Noon-5:00 p.m.). For more information, call (860) 767-0742 or visit spectrumartgallery.org.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
Hoynoski of Higganum Honored at Western New England University College of Arts & Sciences Senior Award Ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, MA (06/02/2022)– Western New England University recognized 25 graduating students for academic excellence within their fields during their College of Arts and Sciences Senior Awards Ceremony on May 5th on the University Commons lawn. Faith Hoynoski received the Nancy Hoar Excellence in Communication Award. The Nancy Hoar Excellence...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Boys Tennis 2022: HKHS’s Eddie White Chosen to Play in 2022 CIAC Invitational

(June 2, 2022)—Eddie White, Co-Captain of the Cougars Boys Tennis team, has been selected to compete in the 2022 CIAC Boys Tennis Invitational Tournament which will be played on the Wesleyan University courts in Middletown starting Monday, June 6, 2022. The Invitational is described by the CIAC website as an event “….where the best high school singles and doubles players from around the state will compete for an individual title.”
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Softball 2022: HKHS Defeats Wilcox Tech 20-4 in 2nd Round of CIAC Tournament

The Haddam Killingworth High School Varsity Softball team defeated Wilcox Tech in five innings in the second round of the CIAC Tournament. The final score was HK 20, Wilcox Tech 4. HK defeated Wilcox Tech to advance to the Class “M” quarter-final round Friday vs Oxford. HK scored 15 runs...
Obituaries
Boys Lacrosse 2022: HKHS Wins First Round of State Tourney vs. Tolland 7-1

(June 2, 2022)—The Shoreline Conference Champion Haddam Killingworth High School Boys Varsity Lacrosse team won their first game of the Class S 2022 state tournament Wednesday night, beating the Tolland Eagles 7-1. As has been the case for many contests this year, the Cougars defense was relentless, nearly pitching a shutout and baffling Tolland at every turn. Braden Civiello was a brick wall in goal, LSM Jack Insalaco vacuumed up anything that touched the ground, and D-poles Matteo Piacenti, Sam Young and Aidan Griswold smothered any semblance of an Eagle attack.
TOLLAND, CT

