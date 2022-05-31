Obituary: Ronnie Vernon

Editor’s Note: This is a follow-up article. To see the original article, please click HERE. On February 26, 2022, there were two wrong-way crashes in Connecticut that resulted in six deaths. One crash occurred on I-91 near Meriden with a car that was traveling south in the northbound lane. Two people died. The other accident occurred 20 minutes later and killed four women in Hartford on I-84. In both instances the impaired wrong-way drivers were in the passing lane, traveling at night.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO