Haddam, CT

Haddam Senior Center Information and Hours

By Kathy Brown
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by Jo Ann Woickelman. The Haddam Senior Center is an air-conditioned gathering place for Haddam seniors at 923 Saybrook Road, Haddam. The center is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The...

Arts Center Killingworth and Spectrum Gallery: Volunteers Needed

Submitted by Barbara Nair, Arts Center Killingworth. Volunteers are needed to help at gallery show installations, outdoor arts festivals, and other events and programming throughout the year. Upcoming Volunteer Opportunity! Summer Arts Festival on the Essex Town Green, June 18-19, 2022. No experience necessary. Teens can earn community service credit. Call (860) 663-5593 or email artscenterkillingworth@gmail.com. Visit the volunteer page for more information and other volunteer opportunities at spectrumartgallery.org/volunteer.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
“Appetite For Life” to Benefit Middlesex Health Cancer Center

(May 31, 2022)—This year, there’s a new way you can participate in “Appetite for Life,” an annual fundraiser that has raised money for Middlesex Health Cancer Center for more than a decade: buy a raffle ticket!. Enter the “Appetite for Life” restaurant raffle called “Meals That...
CROMWELL, CT
Haddam Killingworth Community Calendar June 2 – 9, 2022

Please visit www.haddam.org, www.townofkillingworth.com or hk-now.com for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, time changes. hk-now.com for more information on calendar items. Thursday, June 2. Haddam Planning & Zoning Commission meeting 7:00 p.m. Toddler Tunes – Brainerd Library 10:00 a.m. Love2Sign with Jaye – Killingworth Library 10:45...
KILLINGWORTH, CT
KVFC: Memorial Day Parade May 30, 2022

This quote can be seen on the Killingworth Volunteer Fire Company Facebook page:. “We honor and remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.” KVFC. Their presence in the Killingworth Memorial Day Parade 2022 is a reminder that there are many who serve us...
Haddam, CT
Connecticut Society
Connecticut Health
Haddam, CT
No-Till Farm Equipment Demo Day June 18, 2022

(June 3, 2022) —- The Lower Connecticut River Valley (RiverCOG) Regional Agriculture Council (including Middlesex County, Lyme and Old Lyme) has purchased some no-till equipment that all local farmers in the region are welcome to use. This has been done through a grant from the Department of Agriculture and there is no charge for the farmer to use the equipment. We have a no-till drill, a roller crimper and a transplanter available.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
Spectrum Gallery Exhibit: Clouds, Winds & Breezes

Submitted by Barbara Nair, Arts Center Killingworth. (June 2, 2022)—Discover new and original artwork at Spectrum Art Gallery in its newest exhibit, Clouds, Winds & Breezes, now through Sunday, July 10, 2022. Artists from throughout Connecticut, the Tri-State Area and New England present artwork that features one or more of these weather elements and the way their behavior can affect the environment. Spectrum Art Gallery, 61 Main Street, Centerbrook. Spectrum Gallery Hours: Wed-Sat (Noon-6:00 p.m.) and Sun (Noon-5:00 p.m.). For more information, call (860) 767-0742 or visit spectrumartgallery.org.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
Further Thoughts on Wrong-Way Driving Accidents

Editor’s Note: This is a follow-up article. To see the original article, please click HERE. On February 26, 2022, there were two wrong-way crashes in Connecticut that resulted in six deaths. One crash occurred on I-91 near Meriden with a car that was traveling south in the northbound lane. Two people died. The other accident occurred 20 minutes later and killed four women in Hartford on I-84. In both instances the impaired wrong-way drivers were in the passing lane, traveling at night.
CONNECTICUT STATE
HVFC News: Fatal Head-On Crash & Three Connecticut River Incidents

(June 2, 2022)—Haddam Volunteer Fire Company wrapped up the month of May with three incidents on the Connecticut River and two more motor vehicle accidents, one of which involved two fatalities. On Memorial Day, May 30, Haddam Volunteer Fire Company responded to three incidents on the Connecticut River. At...
HADDAM, CT
Boys Lacrosse 2022: HKHS Wins First Round of State Tourney vs. Tolland 7-1

(June 2, 2022)—The Shoreline Conference Champion Haddam Killingworth High School Boys Varsity Lacrosse team won their first game of the Class S 2022 state tournament Wednesday night, beating the Tolland Eagles 7-1. As has been the case for many contests this year, the Cougars defense was relentless, nearly pitching a shutout and baffling Tolland at every turn. Braden Civiello was a brick wall in goal, LSM Jack Insalaco vacuumed up anything that touched the ground, and D-poles Matteo Piacenti, Sam Young and Aidan Griswold smothered any semblance of an Eagle attack.
TOLLAND, CT
2022 Girls Lacrosse: The Time Has Come; Season Ends for HKHS

(June 1, 2022)—On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the Haddam Killingworth High School Girls Lacrosse Team faced off with the Shoreline Conference’s defending champions on their home turf in Old Saybrook in the first round of the state championship tournament. On the hottest day of the year thus far, the Cougars came out tough, making certain the Rams did not just roll over on them. With a final score of 17 – 7 the HKHS Girls Lacrosse Team made Old Saybrook work for this win. Goals were scored by Yumi Imai (4), Audrey Wrinn (1), Jaimey DiNapoli (1) and Ava Ramino (1), while possession was gained by Yumi Imai, Audrey Wrinn and Samantha “Sammy” Ruimerman on the draw. Defensive plays by Kyla Mazzotta, Nicole Goosen, Sophie Ramino, Te’a Norman and Peyton Tyler kept Old Saybrook scrambling for the ball. And the speed and agility of Grace Cassidy, Georgia Cancroft and Seanna “SeaSea” Ruimerman made Old Saybrook run the field for the score. In the second half, Jenna Whitmer, Aly Campbell and Brigitte Battistoni were strong contenders, exhilarating the Cougars to finish strong. Goalies Rhianna “Rhi” Phipps and Gabrielle “Gabby” Williams gave their heart and soul to the goal, defending the Cougars despite the heat, humidity and the intimidating Old Saybrook offense.
HADDAM, CT
Softball 2022: HKHS Defeats Wilcox Tech 20-4 in 2nd Round of CIAC Tournament

The Haddam Killingworth High School Varsity Softball team defeated Wilcox Tech in five innings in the second round of the CIAC Tournament. The final score was HK 20, Wilcox Tech 4. HK defeated Wilcox Tech to advance to the Class “M” quarter-final round Friday vs Oxford. HK scored 15 runs...

