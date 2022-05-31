Haddam Senior Center Information and Hours

(June 1, 2022)—On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the Haddam Killingworth High School Girls Lacrosse Team faced off with the Shoreline Conference’s defending champions on their home turf in Old Saybrook in the first round of the state championship tournament. On the hottest day of the year thus far, the Cougars came out tough, making certain the Rams did not just roll over on them. With a final score of 17 – 7 the HKHS Girls Lacrosse Team made Old Saybrook work for this win. Goals were scored by Yumi Imai (4), Audrey Wrinn (1), Jaimey DiNapoli (1) and Ava Ramino (1), while possession was gained by Yumi Imai, Audrey Wrinn and Samantha “Sammy” Ruimerman on the draw. Defensive plays by Kyla Mazzotta, Nicole Goosen, Sophie Ramino, Te’a Norman and Peyton Tyler kept Old Saybrook scrambling for the ball. And the speed and agility of Grace Cassidy, Georgia Cancroft and Seanna “SeaSea” Ruimerman made Old Saybrook run the field for the score. In the second half, Jenna Whitmer, Aly Campbell and Brigitte Battistoni were strong contenders, exhilarating the Cougars to finish strong. Goalies Rhianna “Rhi” Phipps and Gabrielle “Gabby” Williams gave their heart and soul to the goal, defending the Cougars despite the heat, humidity and the intimidating Old Saybrook offense.

HADDAM, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO