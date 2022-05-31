Motorcycle crash leaves rider with serious injuries in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A wreck in Owensboro left one motorcyclist with “potentially life-threatening injuries” late Tuesday morning, police say.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of West 4th Street and Ewing Road for a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle around 10:33 a.m.

Police say the motorcycle rider was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for their injuries. We’re told the Owensboro Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to investigate the collision.

