Owensboro, KY

Motorcycle crash leaves rider with serious injuries in Owensboro

By Aaron Chatman
 2 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A wreck in Owensboro left one motorcyclist with “potentially life-threatening injuries” late Tuesday morning, police say.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of West 4th Street and Ewing Road for a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle around 10:33 a.m.

Investigation opened after Owensboro theft

Police say the motorcycle rider was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for their injuries. We’re told the Owensboro Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to investigate the collision.

