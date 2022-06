PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Utah! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!. Utah is a boxer mix dog from the the Humane Society of Parkersburg. Utah is four years old, and he might be the most relaxed dog to come on WTAP’s set! Utah is a big fan of getting his belly rubbed, and he loves to run around outside and play.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO