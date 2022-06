PLATTE COUNTY – Three motorcyclists were injured in an accident investigated by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office Monday morning. Public Information Officer Erik Holland says the crash on 92 Highway in the roundabout at 45 Spur occurred as the motorcycles were traveling westbound on 92 highway. Two St. Joseph residents on one motorcycle, a 55-year-old male and 40-year-old female were transported to an area hospital with serious injures. The 53-year-old operator of the second motorcycle from Kansas City was treated on the scene for minor injures. The third motorcyclist, a 39-year-old male from St. Joseph was transported to a hospital via air ambulance with potentially life-threatening injuries.

PLATTE COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO