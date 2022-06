MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You may have noticed a long wait if you have tried to schedule a veterinary appointment for your pet. According to Dr. Tim Hunt of Bayshore Veterinary Hospital, there are many reasons for this. Dr. Hunt added that COVID precautions have forced Bayshore to reduce the number of staff at the clinic, leading to fewer appointments overall.

