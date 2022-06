Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) biologists, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), deployed artificial reefs in Kincaid Lake, near Alexandria, on May 26, 2022. As part of a Good Neighbor Authority Project (Good Neighbor Authority | US Forest Service (usda.gov), 40 Pond King “Honey Hole” artificial reefs were purchased and deployed. These artificial reefs are designed to be angler-friendly and will enhance recreational fishing by providing a sanctuary for fish.

