Onslow County, NC

Group offering proper disposal method for American flags

By Brandon Tester, Cheyenne Pagan
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County Solid Waste is offering a way to properly dispose of American flags.

Landfill workers opened their American flag disposal bin in March after noticing several flags in the trash. Since opening the bin, they have collected over 600 flags to be disposed of properly.

“If you have a flag, it doesn’t matter if you have one, two flags, bring it by,” said Recycling and Community Coordinator Hollie Lewis. “If you don’t want to come all the way out to the landfill, we have five different convivence sites, you can always bring it there and give it to the site monitors and then they will get it to the landfill.”

The flags will be given to organizations like Disabled American Veterans and local Boy Scout troops for American flag retirement ceremonies.

