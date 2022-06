Betty Jo McClain Thomas, 83, thought her Spectrum cable guy had just come to make repairs when she let him into her Las Colinas home. A family Christmas and birthday party was scheduled that night in 2019, but Thomas didn’t show. When her family went to check on her, they found her dead on the living room floor. The family didn’t know it yet, but she had been robbed and stabbed to death by cable technician Roy James Holden, Jr.

DALLAS, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO