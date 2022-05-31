ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laclede County, MO

Two seriously injured in Laclede County crash

By Amari Bell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Grove Spring people were seriously injured after their car hit a tree...

Plane makes emergency landing in Cole County

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A small plane made an emergency landing in a field in rural Cole County Friday morning, according to the Cole County Fire Protection District. According to Deputy Chief Steve Barnes, the pilot of the single-engine Piper notified authorities he was having unspecified trouble with his plane at 11:42 Friday morning.
COLE COUNTY, MO
Extrication accident on Paris Road and Highway 63

Columbia Fire Department responded to an accident that occurred at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The crash was at the intersection of Paris Road and Highway 63. The department later tweeted that no one was taken to the hospital.
COLUMBIA, MO
Lifeguards pull, save drowning swimmer at Jefferson City pool

JEFFERSON CITY — A swimmer at the Ellis-Porter Riverside Pool in Jefferson City was saved by lifeguards after nearly drowning on Tuesday evening. Jefferson City police also responded to the incident, which occurred around 6 P.M. A KRCG 13 reporter saw two police vehicles outside the pool while officers...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Prisoner dies at Algoa Correctional Center

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Corrections says an inmate died Wednesday afternoon at Algoa Correctional Center. Forty-year-old Michael Damouth was pronounced dead at 2:43 pm on June 1. According to a release, Damouth serving a three-year sentence for stealing $750 or more from St. Louis City, a...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Operations to pause at Lake Regional Express Care - Osage Beach

On Wednesday, June 1, the Lake Regional Express Care in Osage Beach will temporarily shut down. The employees who work in Osage Beach will instead work at other Lake Regional clinics, in Camdenton, Eldon, and Lebanon. A spokesperson with Lake Regional told KRCG 13 five employees are affected by the...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Firefighter meets little girl with autism after service call

COLUMBIA — One little girl had her day made by a firefighter on Sunday and the photos are pretty adorable. The Boone County Fire Protection District said after firefighter JoJo Clardy got done with her service call she stopped by to say hello. JoJo and little Seras spent some...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Swifts Highway to be closed for road repairs starting June 6

Jefferson City officials announced road work will close Swifts Highway. In a release the city officials said crews will be working on the 900 block from Monday, June 6. to Wednesday, June 8. Road closing and detour signs will be posted. Please avoid the area if possible and use caution....
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Lake Regional express care closure latest rural health transition

JEFFERSON CITY — Lake Regional Health's express care facility in Osage Beach closed its doors on Wednesday, marking the latest rural healthcare facility to face staffing and operational challenges. "[S]taffing pressures have made it difficult to keep this location open consistently," a press release from Lake Regional read. "Rather...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Attorney General corrects vehicle stops data

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has revised the data in the annual vehicle stops report, which originally included incorrect information regarding the disparity index for Columbia. The disparity index allows people to know what percentage of traffic stops involve the various races as compared to their...
COLUMBIA, MO
Bagnell Dam set to close next week

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri Department of Transportation says work will temporarily close the Bagnell Dam next week. MoDOT says, weather permitting, the bridge will close Monday, June 6 so crews can install an epoxy wearing surface. The application of the epoxy surface will close Business Route 54 over...
NEW BLOOMFIELD, MO
Family Fishing Day event in Osage County

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced a Family Fishing Day. Families are invited to come to the Ben Branch Lake Conservation Area in Osage County. The event will be on June 11, from 8 am to noon. A limited number of fishing poles will be provided from MDC. Families are...
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
Columbia man to pay $774,000 to settle 19 investor fraud cases

A Columbia man agreed to pay $774,000 to settle 19 cases of investor fraud. The Missouri Secretary of State's Securities Division issued the consent order against Steri Med Solutions, LLC and David Edward Fenton, DVM. Fenton agreed to pay a total of $774,592.33. Of that total, $635,592.33 is restitution, including...
COLUMBIA, MO
Fulton splash pad closed for three weeks

Fulton city officials said a water splash park will be closed for three weeks. In a Facebook post, Parks and Recreation officials said they are waiting for a replacement part. The part is needed to keep the water clean. Parks officials also said that the main entrance to the city's...
FULTON, MO
St. Elizabeth, Russellville win state baseball championships

OZARK — Mid-Missouri teams went two-for-two at the MSHSAA Baseball Championships on Tuesday. St. Elizabeth cruised to a 9-2 win over Oran in the Class 1 title game while Russellville topped Portageville 5-3 for the Class 2 championship. Check out the highlights and postgame reaction in the video above.
RUSSELLVILLE, MO

