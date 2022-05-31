Two seriously injured in Laclede County crash

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A small plane made an emergency landing in a field in rural Cole County Friday morning, according to the Cole County Fire Protection District. According to Deputy Chief Steve Barnes, the pilot of the single-engine Piper notified authorities he was having unspecified trouble with his plane at 11:42 Friday morning.
Columbia Fire Department responded to an accident that occurred at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The crash was at the intersection of Paris Road and Highway 63. The department later tweeted that no one was taken to the hospital.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol asked for more information after an officer-involved shooting in Sedalia on Sunday. The request came in a tweet from the patrol's Troop A. In the tweet, they said that they had heard there were more witnesses to the shooting, but they did not know the names of the people who saw it happen.
JEFFERSON CITY — A swimmer at the Ellis-Porter Riverside Pool in Jefferson City was saved by lifeguards after nearly drowning on Tuesday evening. Jefferson City police also responded to the incident, which occurred around 6 P.M. A KRCG 13 reporter saw two police vehicles outside the pool while officers...
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved a contract to rehabilitate the Highway 63 bridge over the Gasconade River in Maries County. MoDOT crews worked on the bridge in 2021. During that work, crews found more areas that needed to be repaired. While a start date for the work has...
JEFFERSON CITY — A Jefferson City man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty in a December 2018 murder. Jahaun Whirley was sentenced Friday after a jury convicted him earlier this year in March on eight separate criminal charges including second-degree murder and first-degree assault.
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Corrections says an inmate died Wednesday afternoon at Algoa Correctional Center. Forty-year-old Michael Damouth was pronounced dead at 2:43 pm on June 1. According to a release, Damouth serving a three-year sentence for stealing $750 or more from St. Louis City, a...
One person was arrested after running from a Cole County Sheriff's Deputy, after giving a fake name. In a release, Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler said the woman was in a vehicle that the deputy pulled over on Highway 54 Monday night, near Cassidy Road on Monday night. The woman...
On Wednesday, June 1, the Lake Regional Express Care in Osage Beach will temporarily shut down. The employees who work in Osage Beach will instead work at other Lake Regional clinics, in Camdenton, Eldon, and Lebanon. A spokesperson with Lake Regional told KRCG 13 five employees are affected by the...
COLUMBIA — One little girl had her day made by a firefighter on Sunday and the photos are pretty adorable. The Boone County Fire Protection District said after firefighter JoJo Clardy got done with her service call she stopped by to say hello. JoJo and little Seras spent some...
Jefferson City officials announced road work will close Swifts Highway. In a release the city officials said crews will be working on the 900 block from Monday, June 6. to Wednesday, June 8. Road closing and detour signs will be posted. Please avoid the area if possible and use caution....
JEFFERSON CITY — A St. Louis man who allegedly tried to bring a gun into the State Capitol at the beginning of May will remain behind bars. A judge denied Alok Kumar Rohra bond for the third time because of his criminal history. He was arrested after telling security...
JEFFERSON CITY — Lake Regional Health's express care facility in Osage Beach closed its doors on Wednesday, marking the latest rural healthcare facility to face staffing and operational challenges. "[S]taffing pressures have made it difficult to keep this location open consistently," a press release from Lake Regional read. "Rather...
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has revised the data in the annual vehicle stops report, which originally included incorrect information regarding the disparity index for Columbia. The disparity index allows people to know what percentage of traffic stops involve the various races as compared to their...
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri Department of Transportation says work will temporarily close the Bagnell Dam next week. MoDOT says, weather permitting, the bridge will close Monday, June 6 so crews can install an epoxy wearing surface. The application of the epoxy surface will close Business Route 54 over...
The Missouri Department of Conservation announced a Family Fishing Day. Families are invited to come to the Ben Branch Lake Conservation Area in Osage County. The event will be on June 11, from 8 am to noon. A limited number of fishing poles will be provided from MDC. Families are...
A Columbia man agreed to pay $774,000 to settle 19 cases of investor fraud. The Missouri Secretary of State's Securities Division issued the consent order against Steri Med Solutions, LLC and David Edward Fenton, DVM. Fenton agreed to pay a total of $774,592.33. Of that total, $635,592.33 is restitution, including...
Fulton city officials said a water splash park will be closed for three weeks. In a Facebook post, Parks and Recreation officials said they are waiting for a replacement part. The part is needed to keep the water clean. Parks officials also said that the main entrance to the city's...
OZARK — Mid-Missouri teams went two-for-two at the MSHSAA Baseball Championships on Tuesday. St. Elizabeth cruised to a 9-2 win over Oran in the Class 1 title game while Russellville topped Portageville 5-3 for the Class 2 championship. Check out the highlights and postgame reaction in the video above.
City of Columbia's Solid Waste Utility curbside customers will be receiving refuse and recycling bag vouchers in the mail the week of June 13. In the June packet, customers will receive two vouchers for 26-count rolls of black refuse bags and one voucher for an 18-count of blue recycling bags.
