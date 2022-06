NEWBERRY — Newberry College has named Dr. Bret A. Clark as dean of sciences and mathematics. Clark has been a member of the Newberry College faculty since 1995, when he arrived as an assistant professor of biology. He has served as chair of the Department of Sciences and Mathematics since 2017. During his tenure, Clark has developed courses in immunology and virology, alongside his instruction in general biology and microbiology.

