THE AVENUE at White Marsh announces curfew policy for those under 17
WBAL Radio
2 days ago
The AVENUE at White Marsh on Tuesday announced it is putting in a curfew for those under 17-years-old beginning on Wednesday, according to a news release. The Youth Escort Policy will require anyone under the age of 17 or those without an ID with proof of age leave THE...
Today on Midday: a focus on Baltimore County. Tom's Newsmaker guest is County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr.. They’ll talk about the COVID uptick and plans for new public schools, and his support for County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, despite a no confidence vote by members of the County Police Union. There have been fewer homicides in the County compared to last year, but there’s been an increase in car jackings, in the county and around the country. What is the County Executive’s strategy for public safety? And what is the status of the County Executive's long-touted Blue Ribbon Commission on Ethics and Accountability?
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Tuesday announced that efforts will accelerate in June to reduce rat infestation in the Castlemill Circle area. Baltimore County has hired an exterminator who will conduct a first round of pest control around June 22nd. There will then be a Code Enforcement sweep, with tickets issued for violations pertaining to rats, as well …
Everyone over the age of 18 with income, property and other personal assets should consider preparing a legal document known as the last will and testament. It's the only way to be sure those assets are properly distributed (and taxed) after one's death, according to Tom's next guest, Baltimore County's Register of Wills Alexis Burrell-Rohde.
The fire is labeled as accidental. Cascade, Md. (KM) – There were no injuries from a structure fire in the Highfield-Cascade area Wednesday morning. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says fire fighters were dispatched to 14323B Royer Road at around 8:15 AM for a two-story residential outbuilding on fire. They spent 30-minutes bringing the flames under control.
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County officials are reminding residents of this week’s shifted trash, recycling, and yard materials collection schedule due to the Memorial Day holiday. All trash, recycling, and yard material curbside collections scheduled on or after the Memorial Day holiday will shift and be made one day later this week. For addresses on a twice-per-week trash schedule, the first trash …
"The Light Guy" is responsible for the gleaming strings of lights brightening up many Baltimore neighborhoods. What started as a safety initiative has become so much more to residents living under those lights. Chris Broughton is doing more than just changing light bulbs. He's maintaining a bright idea to improve...
PASADENA, Md. — A fight between mail carriers in Anne Arundel County prompted residents of Pasadena's Sunset Beach community to call the police. Residents on Rugby Road in Pasadena said the altercation started around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. A resident who asked not to be identified told 11 News her...
Howard County announced the closing of a $75 million low-interest federal loan to construct a 5,000-foot-long tunnel in Ellicott City, which will be the largest flood mitigation component of the Ellicott City Safe and Sound plan. The funding was secured through the Environmental Protection Agency’s competitive Water Infrastructure Finance and...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thousands of Anne Arundel County students will receive additional financial aid to help their families make ends meet over the summer, county officials announced Tuesday.
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said 17,803 students will benefit from the expanded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) aid, which provides an extra $100—$30 in June, July and August, and $10 in December.
“This is an added benefit on top of the SNAP benefits that are going to be, that families already receive,” said Carnitra White, executive director of the county’s department of social services.
White said the Anne Arundel County committed $1.5 million...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott will announce on Wednesday that the city has filed a lawsuit against Ghost Gun manufacturer Polymer80, Inc.
Brady Campaign to End Gun Violence Kris Brown, Director of Emergency General Surgery at Johns Hopkins Joseph Sakran, and Baltimore Police Department Deputy Commissioner Michael Sullivan will join him.
Scott will make the lawsuit announcement at 11 a.m.
These ghost guns are easily ordered on the internet, easily assembled at home, and impossible to trace on the streets.
The Baltimore Police Department has previously noted that it has been powerless to stop the proliferation of unregistered guns flooding the city and...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City Schools police officer was arrested Monday in connection with a diesel fuel theft in Anne Arundel County.
Michael Gibson, 53, is charged with felony theft, according to online court records.
Anne Arundel County officers responded at 5 a.m. to a truck stop on Veterans Highway in Millersville. On arrival, police said the officers saw an SUV being driven away from a U-Haul at the scene.
The police detained the occupants of the SUV based on similar incidents in the area, and learned from surveillance footage that all four of them were involved in the theft of diesel fuel, police said.
About 750 gallons of diesel were pumped into storage containers in the back of the Uhaul, police said. An investigation is ongoing.
Tom's next guest today is Ryan Coleman, the president of the Randallstown Chapter (#7032) of the NAACP. Mr. Coleman says his group is very concerned about the persistently high rates of violent crime in Baltimore City and elsewhere in the state. He talks about what he’s asking Governor Larry Hogan to do to make Maryland citizens safer.
During his news conference on Wednesday, Mayor Brandon Scott expressed support for Baltimore police commissioner Michael Harrison. "Commissioner Harrison is our police commissioner," Scott said. "Point blank, period, no if, ands or buts about it." Scott's comments come after the chairman of the city council's budget committee councilman Eric Costello...
Google Maps just updated its ‘satellite’ view of Baltimore City. This new view depicts overhead shots which appear to be from Fall 2021. To show the amount of development that has taken place in different parts of South Baltimore over the recent years, SouthBMore.com screenshot overhead images from Apple Maps that appear to be from 2017.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Construction has started on Allied | Harbor Point, a 500-unit residential complex, and a pedestrian plaza with street-level galleries and retail in Southeast Baltimore, according to the developers of the project, Beatty Development Group and Armada Hoffler.
The complex, located on a parcel at Caroline and Dock streets in the Harbor Point development, includes two apartment towers, built over a 1,250-space parking garage, and an adjacent building with an extended-stay hotel.
A pedestrian plaza between the buildings, named Allied Row, will offer 10,000 square feet of commercial space.
“First impressions are everything. Sitting at the front door of the neighborhood,...
Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) CEO Ben Birge and Northern Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce CEO Beth Nowell announced the delay of the Glen Burnie Farmers Market which was scheduled to open this week to the Spring of 2023. The decision coincides with the construction project to renovate and expand the outdoor ice rink at the Glen Burnie Town Center that is slated to begin in the coming weeks.
BERLIN, Md. (AP) — A 20-year-old man was killed when two personal watercrafts collided Monday on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Maryland Natural Resources Police said the crash happened in Sinepuxent Bay in an area off Grays Creek Drive in the Berlin area, The Daily Times reported. Two personal watercrafts...
