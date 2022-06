Now in Central Oregon, Tailer, Nick, and Danny find themselves touring inbounds of a ski resort located on a volcano, Mt. Bachelor. The change of pace and mindset that comes with being inbounds brought on an unfortunate event that left Tailer to sit on the bench while Danny and Nick ventured back into wilderness to climb the North Sister. Although on the bench, Tailer did her part in route planning for the guys and sending them off on the one and only volcano of the trip accomplished with.

