The 2022 Symphony Book Fair returns to New Orleans this weekend; here's what to expect

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLPO Volunteer’s Symphony Book Fair at the University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena. A beloved event anticipated by bookworms and art lovers is returning to the UNO Lakefront Arena this weekend. The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Volunteer’s Symphony Book Fair is back after a two-year hiatus. Spokeswoman Phyllis Jordan fills us in...

Where Y’at this Weekend? Mermaids, Horror, and Pride!!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans. See the play, The Little Mermaid, Jr at The Cutting Edge Theater in Slidell from Thursday, June 2nd through Saturday, June 11th.
Truth About New Orleans’ Beloved Grits

New Orleanians have a longstanding relationship with grits. Most of us grew up eating them at every meal. We have family recipes. We live by the cardinal rules of grits: Never cook them in water. And slapping a piece of American cheese on top of a pile of grits doesn't really make it cheese grits. Good grits are made with milk, cream, butter, and often cheese—mixed in and not just surfing on top, all rubbery and congealed.
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans June 3-5

A busy week of books, blooms, benefits, balls and more are on tap for the Crescent City. There's even a chance to run over the Crescent City Connection and hear from a Churchill (descendant). The LPO Volunteers' SYMPHONY BOOK SALE returns Friday to UNO's Lakefront Arena. For three days, thousands...
Four Fun Things to Do in New Orleans This 6/3 Weekend

First, take a splash with Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr. at Slidell's Cutting Edge theater! We all know the beloved "tail" of Ariel, a spunky mermaid princess who longs for a taste of the human world - with human legs to match. Watch as our fiery heroine and her aquatic friends move out from "under the sea" and learn to navigate the strange world above, all on the centerstage, with showings from June 2 until June 12. Purchase your tickets soon! 767 Robert Blvd.,
Where Y'Eat: The Dilemma of Dining Out on Mondays

All my friend wanted a seafood dinner by the water. Easy enough request these days with a cluster of such restaurants by the New Orleans lakefront – or so I thought. Felix’s was in the weeds and not seating new tables when we showed up. The Blue Crab down the dock was closed and so was Two Tony’s nearby. We even tried Landry’s the massive chain restaurant, but they were turning people away too, already at capacity for the night.
Five New Orleans’ Spots to Get a Sweet Treat on National Donut Day - June 3

A long time ago, in a far-off land, a homely baker dusted some flour on their countertop and whipped up an ingenious idea for a tasty treat: deep fried dough, rolled around in a bowl of powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar, sweet, runny glaze, or whatever else you might like. Over the years, this simple recipe has been passed from baker to baker and continent to continent, with each culture and country taking on their own version of what we now call donuts. Today, these hole-in-the-center, sweet treats have become enough of a staple to necessitate a National Donut Day on June 3, and here, in New Orleans, we're always ready to celebrate. While our city is typically known for the donut's powdery, pillowy cousin, the beignet, Where Y'at has never failed to share the Crescent City's best purely donut joints. Thankfully, this year isn't any different. Here are our top five picks for where to get the classic doughy treat for this National Donut Day.
Orleans Parish property transfers for May 23-27, 2022; see list and other sales

Commerce St. 700: $310,000, Jessica A. Shields Burkeen to Shayna Robin Marie Skal. Julia St. 1001: donation, no value stated, Maria Cusimano Palmisano to Mia Margaret Palmisano and Mia Palmisano. Julia St. 1001: $740,000, Jane Marie Kovic Ellis to Ccvs LLC. Julia St. 333: $412,500, Claudia A. Dubret and Cynthia...
Proposed incorporation of St. George denied by judge, but organizers say they'll appeal

Yesterday, a judge denied efforts by organizers in the St. George area of Baton Rouge to split off from the city and create a municipality of their own. The proposal has been controversial from the start — with a largely white and affluent part of the parish trying to separate from the majority Black Baton Rouge. Staff writer for The Advocate Paul Cobler tells us more.
New Orleans chefs among a dozen statewide to qualify for seafood cook-off

Three New Orleans chefs — Brett Monteleone, Amy Sins and Grant Wallace — are in the running for seafood royalty. The trio and nine more of the state's chefs will battle it out at the 15th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-off on Tuesday, June 7, at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette. The winner will be crowned the king or queen of Louisiana seafood.
A New Orleans Nana’s Tomato Sauce

When Elizabeth M. Williams was growing up in New Orleans, a pot of simmering tomato sauce was a fixture on her Nana’s (or grandmother’s) stove. Balancing just the right amount of sweet—gained from grated carrots rather than sugar—and savory—thanks in part to dissolved anchovies at the base—the sauce adorned the pastas, chicken stews, roasts, and sausages made by her grandmother, who immigrated from Sicily in 1910 when she was eighteen years old. “And now I cook the sauce all the time,” says Williams, a founder of the Southern Food & Beverage Museum. In fact, Williams deems the recipe so elemental that she gave it a place of honor within her new book, Nana’s Creole Italian Table, in both the condiment section and on the cover.
Happy Birthday! St. James Parish man turns 100

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — A St. James Parish man is celebrating his centennial. Edwin Octave Jr. turns 100 years old today. Edwin “DoLou” Octave Jr. is the father of 15 children, 53 grandchildren, 124 great-grandchildren and 48 great-great-grandchildren. Loved ones say he is the rock of his family and a staple in the community.
Gambel Communications Welcomes Amanda Roberts

NEW ORLEANS – Gambel Communications, a New Orleans-based public relations agency, has announced that Amanda Roberts has joined its team as a communication strategist. The appointment is effective immediately. Roberts’ client list includes Arc of Greater New Orleans, Greater New Orleans Hotel and Lodging Association, Catholic Charities of Greater...
