WILLISTON — The sun was shinning and there was a smell of peaches in the air on Saturday during the first annual Peach Festival at Red, White and Blues Farm in Williston. On what could arguably be described as a summer-like day in Levy County, a number of people made their way to the farm on Saturday to check out the numerous activities going on and, most importantly, pick some peaches. The three-day festival, which also took place on Sunday and Monday, featured art and craft vendors, live music from musician Seth Dukes, food trucks, a cornhole contest, a peach cobbler eating contest and much more.

WILLISTON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO