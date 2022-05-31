ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dale County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Dale, Houston by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 16:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dale, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dale; Henry; Houston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DALE...SOUTHWESTERN HENRY AND NORTH CENTRAL HOUSTON COUNTIES At 404 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Midland City, or 7 miles west of Headland, moving northwest at 10 mph. At 357 PM CDT Dothan Regional Airport measured a wind gust of 48 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Headland, Dothan, Midland City, Kinsey, Newton, Pinckard, Grimes, Newville, Napier Field, Sylvan Grove, Kirkland Crossroads, Blackwood, Kelly Springs, Headland Municipal A/P, W. Main/brannon St, Currytown and Goldberg Field. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DALE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Dougherty, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 16:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baker; Dougherty; Mitchell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Dougherty, northeastern Mitchell and northeastern Baker Counties through 545 PM EDT At 513 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Putney. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Putney, Albany, Baconton, Turner City, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Radium Springs, Red Store Crossroads, South Albany, Williamsburg, Southwest Ga Regional A/P and Pecan City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BAKER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Randolph, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 16:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Randolph; Terrell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Randolph and northwestern Terrell Counties through 530 PM EDT At 459 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Shellman, or near Dawson, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dawson, Shellman, Bronwood, Parrott, Dawson Municipal A/P, Graves, Oakville, Chambliss, Doverel and Yeomans. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
RANDOLPH COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Walton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Walton; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Walton and central Washington Counties through 445 PM CDT At 408 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Vernon, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Vernon, Live Oak, Red Head, Holmes Valley, Millers Ferry, Smyrna, Greenhead, Sylvania and Riverside. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
WALTON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

