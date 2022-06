SOS Community Counseling is a nonprofit counseling agency and training program that provides therapeutic services to Sonoma County residents at its Cloverdale Clinic. The agency provides counseling services to individuals, couples and families, and partners with local school districts and government agencies to provide school-based and justice-based mental health services. Associate clinicians and trainees are supervised by a licensed clinician to assure that clients receive the personal care of a private practice at sliding scale rates. SOS has been serving Cloverdale students since the 2014-2015 school year, and is excited to continue to deepen their roots in the Cloverdale community since recent expansion to the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center.

