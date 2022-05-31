ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

Cleveland Police Department helps pilot new mental health co-responder program

By Hannah Bullard
WDEF
 2 days ago

The Cleveland Police Department has been chosen as a part of pilot program that has allowed them to hire their first mental-health co-responder. The co-responder will assist officers responding to members of the community having any type of mental health crisis and provide de-escalation, assessment, and resources. Mark Gibson...

www.wdef.com

Comments / 0

