In-Depth with Sheriff Jerry Greene: A look at the department’s scope in Mahoning County

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Youngstown has experienced an increase in violence starting in 2020.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene agreed to sit down with WKBN’s Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford and discuss the role of the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department as crime continues to rise.

Sheriff Greene got elected as sheriff in 2012 and became sheriff in 2013, making this his 10th year in the role.

“Well, one of our main focuses and one of the main things we do when we serve the public is maintaining the Mahoning County Jail. It’s really the only show in town when it comes to supporting all of our other local city and township agencies, police agencies, when it comes to housing those people that they arrest when they’re out on the streets,” said Sheriff Greene.

He continued by discussing the scope of the jail and the duties of the department.

“We run about a 570 bed jail. And that’s one of our main focuses that a sheriff’s statutory duties are within their county, that they reside. On top of that, we offer and do many other things. We provide security for all of the courts, JJC, the county courts, the Common Pleas courts. We do sex offender registrations. We make sure that those individuals are living where they’re supposed to be. We do CCW registrations. We handle foreclosures, we do evictions, we do all of the probate orders,” said Sheriff Greene.

“One of the things people don’t realize that the sheriff’s office does, and that’s for the entire county that through the work of the probate court, if somebody is mentally having issues that they may be hurting themselves or somebody else. It’s the sheriff’s office that gets the order to go out and get those individuals and make sure they get the help that they need,’ he continued.

Sheriff Greene then pointed out the department assets.

“Some of the other things that we take part in, we have a human trafficking task force. We have a drone unit that has been utilized for search and rescue. It’s been utilized for walk away. It’s been utilized for fugitives looking for people that are obviously in chase situations,” said Greene.

Finally, he discussed the budget and goals of the prison.

“It’s [the Mahoning County Jail], I would say that it’s pretty expensive to be able to run, but, you know, we’re funded properly. And it’s it’s really important to run a constitutional jail and make sure everybody’s rights are protected,” finished Sheriff Greene.

Dee also discussed the mental health needs of prisoners with Sheriff Greene. You can see that interview on First News at 5 p.m. Tuesday or on WKBN.com.

