Panama City, FL

WATCH: Riot breaks out at Panama City nightclub

By Thomas Shults, Jenna Maddox
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Panama City Police Department said five people were arrested and eight people are wanted after a riot broke out at a nightclub last week.

Police said a group of around 16 people separated in half on the dance floor at Vibez Dance and Night Club on May 22.

The groups flashed gang signs at one another, then began fighting, they added.

Multiple people were injured in the fight, police said.

However, investigators said they were not contacted by club management or witnesses at the scene that night. PCPD’s Street Crimes Unit found posts about the riot through social media,

Investigators issued warrants for as many people as they could identify.

Those arrested include Devontie Stovall, 28, Nikolas Rivers, 24, Antonio Roulhac, 24, Jaiaustin Harrell, 25, and Tarryan Anderson, 28.

Warrants have been issued for the following:

  • Joshua Hepburn, 28
  • Jordan Young, 25
  • Jerrick Mackall, 29
  • Antoine Leverett, 16
  • Zachary McClelland, 24
  • Alancia Johnson, 22
  • Tyrone Francis Jr, 21
  • Tyeus Paul, 25
#Shooting#City Police#Nightclub#Jordan#Wmbb#Vibez Dance#Night Club#Pcpd#Street Crimes Unit#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

