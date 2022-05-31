ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPS kicks off 2022 commencement ceremonies

By Jailen Leavell
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Seniors at the Jackson Public School District (JPS) will receive their diplomas this week.

“It’s kind of sad, but at the same time, I am more excited because I completed all my years of elementary, middle school, high school, and I get to move on to my next step which is college,” said McKinley Washington, a Jim Hill High School senior.

JPS announces 2022 graduation ceremonies

Murrah High, Jim Hill High and Provine High School seniors will graduate on Tuesday, May 31. Four more ceremonies will take place on Wednesday, June 1 at the Mississippi Coliseum.

According to JPS leaders, only clear bags will be allowed when entering the Mississippi Coliseum. Additionally, each guest will be required to enter through a metal detector. No balloons, signs, or noisemakers will be allowed during JPS graduation ceremonies.

