JPS kicks off 2022 commencement ceremonies

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Seniors at the Jackson Public School District (JPS) will receive their diplomas this week.

“It’s kind of sad, but at the same time, I am more excited because I completed all my years of elementary, middle school, high school, and I get to move on to my next step which is college,” said McKinley Washington, a Jim Hill High School senior.

Murrah High, Jim Hill High and Provine High School seniors will graduate on Tuesday, May 31. Four more ceremonies will take place on Wednesday, June 1 at the Mississippi Coliseum.

According to JPS leaders, only clear bags will be allowed when entering the Mississippi Coliseum. Additionally, each guest will be required to enter through a metal detector. No balloons, signs, or noisemakers will be allowed during JPS graduation ceremonies.

