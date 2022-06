Two days after a deadly shooting at a California church, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to offer more security resources to religious communities. Under the Nonprofit Security Grant Program Improvement Act, which passed the House on Tuesday, the amount of money available each year for houses of worship, faith-based schools and other nonprofits to use for safety improvements would double and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which manages the funds, would create an office tasked with boosting participation in the program.

LAGUNA HILLS, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO