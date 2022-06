DES MOINES, IOWA (June 3, 2022) — The Iowa Credit Union Foundation (ICUF), the philanthropic arm of the Iowa Credit Union League, is proud to announce the graduates of the 2022 ‘People Helping People’ Financial Coach Program. The program, which ran virtually in May, featured 36 attendees from 12 different credit unions. The participants were immersed in learning and simulation to help them grow in understanding of how a person’s relationship with money can impact their financial decision making and lead to potential hardship. Financial coaches are member advocates who can help credit union members navigate difficult financial situations.

IOWA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO