The Noble Savage

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. American writers were faced with a real problem in the early 19th century. Literary taste dictated that Indian characters had to be "noble savages," idealized children of the forest. At the same time, readers were coveting those very forests, and expected plots in which...
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Floods along the Mississippi bring out the best in people who live along the river. Small differences are forgotten as the waters rise. Neighbors open homes and hearts to neighbors. Strangers appear and offer assistance. The more hopeless the situation, the more heroic the efforts.
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Samuel Benedict Reed was only one of thousands of Yankees who answered the call to seek their fortunes in the newly opened lands to the west in the 1840s, but he may have been the only one who got there one mile at a time.
A large-scale painting by Baltimore-based artist Latoya M. Hobbs, The Everyday, is now on display at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport, IA. This powerful self-portrait, created in 2020, features the artist with her two sons, who are home schooled. The figures gaze directly at us as we observe them in the interior of their home, a reminder of the magnificence of our everyday moments. This work is part of the artist’s “Salt of the Earth” series in which modern matriarchs are portrayed as heroic figures.
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Before Leslie Johnson decided to shut himself up as a recluse in his parents' home in Galena, Illinois, back in the 1880s, he should have checked to see if the house was haunted. It was, and that may well account for the young man's invention.
Last Friday, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a bill sponsored by Rock Island State Representative Mike Halpin that puts the city first in line when the state sells excess property. Alexandra Elias, President and CEO of Renew Moline, says there are 16 parcels of varying sizes, that were once part of...
But Megan Fox from the Waste Commission of Scott County wants to teach people what not to put in their bins. She presented a program called, Wishcycling at Davenport's Eastern Avenue Library on Friday. Fox says just hoping an item is recyclable doesn't mean it is. When styrofoam, plastic bags,...
