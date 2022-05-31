The Noble Savage

A large-scale painting by Baltimore-based artist Latoya M. Hobbs, The Everyday, is now on display at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport, IA. This powerful self-portrait, created in 2020, features the artist with her two sons, who are home schooled. The figures gaze directly at us as we observe them in the interior of their home, a reminder of the magnificence of our everyday moments. This work is part of the artist’s “Salt of the Earth” series in which modern matriarchs are portrayed as heroic figures.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO