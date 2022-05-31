ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Utica, IL

No foul play suspected in Grand Bear Resort blaze

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTICA – No foul play is suspected after a massive fire at the Grand Bear Resort in Utica. On Tuesday morning, Drew Partain of the Utica Fire Department says firefighters will continue to put out hot spots throughout the...

WSPY NEWS

Couple who lost home in Grand Bear fire to move on

A couple who lost their home in a massive fire at the Grand Bear Lodge in Utica on Monday say they will try to move forward. No one was hurt in the wind driven fire that destroyed seven cabins and over twenty individual units, but Sheila and Mark Brombosz's home was reduced to ashes.
NORTH UTICA, IL
starvedrock.media

Thousands Of Dollars Raised For Family Displaced In Grand Bear Fire

Imagine losing everything in a fire. That's what happened to a family of six in the Grand Bear Resort blaze. Lena Beale of La Salle has organized a Go Fund Me account on behalf of her sister Grace, her husband Jason and their four children. They're uninjured but lost everything in the Memorial Day fire.
#Bear#Foul Play#Hot Spots#Accident#Grand Bear Resort#The Utica Fire Department
