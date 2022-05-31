ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry D. Mahn

merrillfotonews.com
 2 days ago

Larry D. Mahn, 76 of Wausau, died on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Larry was born on June 22, 1945 in Merrill, the son of Albert and Hertha (Schulz) Mahn. Larry was a United States Navy Veteran, proudly serving from 1963 to 1967. On January 3, 1981, Larry...

merrillfotonews.com

merrillfotonews.com

Frank W. Tritten

Frank W. Tritten, age 83, of Merrill, WI, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Aspirus Merrill Hospital. Frank was born in Wausau, WI, on January 5, 1939, to the late Harry and Marie (Kundo) Tritten. He was married to Marjorie Dittmar on March 30, 1963; she preceded him in death in 2016. Frank grew up on a farm in the Town of Texas, Marathon County, in a home built by his grandfather. Frank and Marjorie moved to Merrill in 1975 where he was employed for many years at Heartland Cooperative, retiring in 2016. He enjoyed the outdoors hunting and fishing and was always there to lend a helping hand to family and friends in time of need.
merrillfotonews.com

Memorial Day in Merrill

On Monday, May 30, 2022, a crowd of Merrill residents gathered in the Veterans Section of St. Francis Cemetery off of Theilman St. in Merrill to pay tribute to those American soldiers who lost their lives in war fighting for our country – men and women, young and old. Merrill VFW Post 1638, along with the VFW Post 1638 Auxiliary, the Honor Guard, and area Scout Troops participated.
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Keith Allen Osness

Two roads diverged in a wood, and I – I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference. Robert Frost. Keith Allen Osness passed away on May 24, 2022 at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital in Sugar Land, Texas following an extended illness. Keith was born May 13, 1962 in Merrill, son of the late Faye Jean (Travis) and David Osness. He was a 1980 graduate of Merrill Senior High School. Keith furthered his education at UW Superior and UW Eau Claire, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. Keith’s motto in life was “work hard, achieve great results, and treat everyone with respect”. This was evident in his strong work ethic from early on. He enjoyed working in woods – peeling popple and picking boughs, as well as working on the family beef farm. Keith worked as college summer help at Wausau Papers in preparation for his future career in the paper industry. Following graduation, he was employed by several paper chemical companies throughout the country. Being one to seek out advancement and adventure his career path led him to the oil industry. During this time, he traveled internationally from floating oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico to the deserts of central Africa. Throughout his life Keith was an avid competitor. In his younger years he participated in Merrill little league baseball and youth wrestling. As an adult he enjoyed playing tavern league softball with his family and friends. Keith had a lifelong passion for long distance running and competed in several marathons. He could be seen at most any time, day or night, out for his run. Keith will be remembered for his quick wit and signature laugh. He was fun loving, full of energy, and young at heart. His generous nature knew no bounds, never hesitating to lend a helping hand. Keith loved to reminisce and share memories of “the good old days”.
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Jackie Leonhard appointed to Board of Directors

Jackie Leonhard, broker-owner of Northwoods Community Realty LLC in Tomahawk, was appointed a member of the Board of Directors of Park City Credit Union. A real estate professional since 2003, she is very familiar with Tomahawk, Merrill, Rhinelander, and the surrounding areas. Leonhard currently serves as President of the Tomahawk...
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Northern Wire fundraiser for LCHS

Northern Wire of Merrill had a internal fundraiser and raised $1,350 plus some pet supplies for the Lincoln County Humane Society (LCHS). The LCHS is thankful for the donations for the animals.
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Lois Ann Ristau

Lois Ann Ristau (nee Matthies) was taken to heaven on Thursday, May 26, 2022. She was born April 26, 1929, in Merrill, Wisconsin, graduated from Merrill High School in 1947 and married Donald “Baldy” Ristau in 1954. Lois worked for the Wisconsin Bell Telephone Company, The Ravn Clinic and the Weinbrenner Shoe Company from which she retired in the 1990’s. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Donald (1985), parents; Ella (nee Sievert) and Rudolph Matthies, grandchildren; Joshua Monnette and Matthew Ristau, siblings; Bob Matthies, Cuban Matthies, Rev. Richard Matthies, June Matthies, Fern Jahnke, and Janet Blaker, sister-in-law; Betty (Roger) Hulke.
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

WE DO STUMP GRINDING opens in Merrill

The Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for a new business in Merrill. WE DO STUMP GRINDING opened for business in mid-April and is owned and operated by Mark and Tina Scott of Merrill. They offer stump grinding services for large and small stumps, and shrubbery stumps/root clusters. “We are able to get into yards without causing mayhem to client’s lawns, because our grinding machine is on tracks,” co-owner Tina Scott said, “so we don’t leave big ruts in the grass.”
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Memorial Day flags on graves

Volunteers from the area will be placing Memorial Day flags at the graves of Veterans on record with the Lincoln County Veterans Service office. This takes place approximately one week before, and then they will remove those flags approximately one week after, Memorial Day which is May 30, 2022. Unfortunately, they experience difficulty in locating some of the graves. Relatives and friends of Veterans buried in those cemeteries are asked to determine whether or not the graves are marked with a flag and flag holder. If a grave is not marked with a flag, please call the Lincoln County Veterans Service Office at 715.539.1083 to make arrangements to pick up a flag and assist them in identifying the grave for future years so it can be marked going forward.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Campus News

Gabrielle Schlegel of Gleason was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Norbert College at their commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 15, at 11:00 a.m., held outdoors on the college’s De Pere, Wis., campus. Founded in 1898, St. Norbert College is a private, Catholic, liberal arts college located...
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

1997 Merrill graduate named 2022 Outstanding Principal

On April 22, 2022, Class of 1997 Merrill High School (MHS) graduate Melissa Yuska was honored with the 2022 Outstanding Principal Award by the Golden Apple Foundation during their annual Excellence in Education Banquet. The award is sponsored by the McDonald’s Corp., and this is the 16th year the award has been given. The annual award honors principals who inspire teachers and create an environment of positive learning to elevate the school’s culture and lead teachers and students to success.
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

$12,750 Tourism Grant awarded for Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo

Lincoln County Rodeo Association increases marketing to draw more people to Merrill. In mid-May, the Wisconsin Department of Tourism presented a $12,750 Joint Effort Marketing (JEM) grant to the Lincoln County Rodeo Association (LCRA) for the Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo, enabling the LCRA to expand their marketing radius to attract more spectators to Merrill for this year’s Rodeo.
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Jesica Witte joins Tomahawk Community Bank

Tomahawk Community Bank recently welcomed Jesica Witte as their Marketing Director and Business Development Officer. Witte will oversee the bank’s marketing strategy, including advertising and branding, public relations, business outreach, and marketing services. Witte brings more than 20 years of experience as a leader in marketing, communications, and community...
TOMAHAWK, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Eagles Club holds blood drive on June 4

The Merrill Eagles Club Aerie and Auxiliary #584 will hold their Fifth Annual Blood Drive Honoring the Life of Randell Bellin at the Eagles Club in Merrill, 1205 Lake St., Merrill, on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Donors are asking to kindly register in advance, by calling Bryan at 715.218.0770 or visiting: communityblood.org/donor and logging in, clicking “Donate Now,” and using sponsor code ME24.
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo contestants compete to become the 2023 Queen

Three area ladies are competing to become the 2023 Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo Queen. Those ladies are posing with this year’s 2022 Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo Queen. The contestants are selling tickets to the Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo which will be held on June 10, 11, and 12, 2022, at the Merrill Festival Grounds. Ticket sales are one component in the competition to become the 2023 Queen. Complete details about the competition are available at: wrpr.org.
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Provident Insurance

Formerly known as the Collins Agency, at 1001 E. Main St. in downtown Merrill, in 2017, Roger and Kim Praefke purchased the building and the agency and began the process of re-branding the business as Provident Insurance. For about six months, they answered the phone with both business names to help people make the transition, but by 2018, they were fully operational as their own entity.
MERRILL, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Bear attacks Medford couple inside their home Friday night [May 20]

Black bear crashes through window, bites, and attacks couple before being shot and killed by husband. A black bear uncharacteristically attacked a Medford couple inside their home late Friday night, and the story has made national headlines. According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), a telephone report of a...
MEDFORD, WI

