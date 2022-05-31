Larry D. Mahn

Two roads diverged in a wood, and I – I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference. Robert Frost. Keith Allen Osness passed away on May 24, 2022 at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital in Sugar Land, Texas following an extended illness. Keith was born May 13, 1962 in Merrill, son of the late Faye Jean (Travis) and David Osness. He was a 1980 graduate of Merrill Senior High School. Keith furthered his education at UW Superior and UW Eau Claire, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. Keith’s motto in life was “work hard, achieve great results, and treat everyone with respect”. This was evident in his strong work ethic from early on. He enjoyed working in woods – peeling popple and picking boughs, as well as working on the family beef farm. Keith worked as college summer help at Wausau Papers in preparation for his future career in the paper industry. Following graduation, he was employed by several paper chemical companies throughout the country. Being one to seek out advancement and adventure his career path led him to the oil industry. During this time, he traveled internationally from floating oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico to the deserts of central Africa. Throughout his life Keith was an avid competitor. In his younger years he participated in Merrill little league baseball and youth wrestling. As an adult he enjoyed playing tavern league softball with his family and friends. Keith had a lifelong passion for long distance running and competed in several marathons. He could be seen at most any time, day or night, out for his run. Keith will be remembered for his quick wit and signature laugh. He was fun loving, full of energy, and young at heart. His generous nature knew no bounds, never hesitating to lend a helping hand. Keith loved to reminisce and share memories of “the good old days”.

