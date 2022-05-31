ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laclede County, MO

Elderly couple seriously injured in Laclede County crash

By Leslie Taylor
kjluradio.com
 3 days ago

An elderly couple from southwest Missouri is seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Laclede County. The Missouri...

www.kjluradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kjluradio.com

Man seriously injured in Crawford County motorcycle crash

An elderly eastern Missouri man is seriously injured when he wrecks his motorcycle in Crawford County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Nicholas Nasalroad, 72, of Pevely, was riding his bike on Highway 19, three miles south of Cherryville, Thursday afternoon when he failed to negotiate a turn, overturned and went off the side of the road.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Woman involved in a deadly crash will hear her sentence

The Springfield woman who was found guilty after leaving the scene of a fatal Cole County accident will be sentenced this month. Haily Crabtree was convicted of driving off from a Highway – 50 crash that killed bicyclist Eric Krauter in 2019. She was acquitted on manslaughter charges. She told investigators she didn’t stop because she was scared.
COLE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Eldon man hurt in boating crash on the Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Eldon man was hurt Thursday night in a boating crash on the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. near the 36-mile mark of the Osage Arm, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Bret L. Johnson, 26, was thrown from his personal watercraft after he made a sharp turn and hit another personal watercraft.
ELDON, MO
KYTV

Deputies arrest Springfield man accused of stealing multiple cars while out on parole

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Jason Fuqua faces five felony counts of stealing a motor vehicle in Greene County. Investigators with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said in 2016, Fuqua committed similar property crimes within Springfield, Greene County and other parts of southwest Missouri. Fuqua then went to prison for those charges and was released in 2021. Deputy Paige Rippee says he picked up right where he left off when he got out.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Laclede County, MO
City
Lebanon, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
Lebanon, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MO
Laclede County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kjluradio.com

Eastern Missouri man dies in head-on crash in Crawford County

One man is killed and two others are seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Crawford County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports David Beck, 53, of Union, was driving on Highway DD near Cuba Wednesday morning when his jeep entered the opposite lane and collided with an oncoming truck.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Sullivan man seriously injured when his car goes airborne during wreck

A Franklin County man is seriously injured when he wrecks his car near his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Paul Umfress, 36, of Sullivan, was driving on Route H late Wednesday morning when he went off the side of the road, hit a driveway, became airborne and landed in a ditch.
SULLIVAN, MO
ozarkradionews.com

West Plains Man Arrested for Multiple Stealing Offenses

West Plains, MO. – The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a West Plains man due to his multiple stealing and property damage offenses. On June 1st, a Deputy from the Howell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at West Plains Marine, where an Arctic Cat Utility Vehicle was used to break down a chain link fence, where another Arctic Cat was stolen.
WEST PLAINS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Mercy Springfield
mymoinfo.com

Union Man Dead And Two Others Seriously Injured In Head On Crash In Crawford County

(Crawford County) A man from Union is dead and two others are seriously injured following a head on collision on Highway DD in Crawford County early Wednesday morning. Highway patrol says 53-year-old David Beck was driving northbound in a Jeep Patriot then drifted into the southbound lane and struck a Chevy Silverado head on at around 5 o’clock Wednesday morning. Beck was taken to Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan but was later pronounced dead at 6:37 a.m. The driver of the Silverado, 47-year-old Matthew Duerfahrd of Eureka, and an occupant, 20-year-old Tyler Duerfahrd, were seriously injured and were also taken to Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan. It’s the 10th fatality for the year in Troop I.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Three inmates escape the Barry Co. Jail at Cassville, Mo.; Sheriff says they should be considered armed and dangerous

CASSVILLE, Mo. – Three inmates escaped custody of the Barry County jail at Cassville, Mo. in the early morning hours of Friday, June 3, 2022. Lance Justin Stephens, 29, was being held on drug charges and unlawful use of a weapon with a $75,000 bond. Matthew Allen Crawford, 29, was being held on failure to appear charges of Felony Stealing...
CASSVILLE, MO
KYTV

Springfield learning center closes after small fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield learning center closed early on Friday after a fire in the bathroom. The fire started around 10 a.m. at Alpha Tots in a strip mall near Sunshine and Kansas. Investigators say employees extinguished the fire. Investigators say the cause is likely electrical. Nearly 40...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Family dispute leads to a deadly shooting in Mansfield, Mo.

MANSFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wright County investigators say a family dispute over a trailer led to a deadly shooting in Mansfield. Nick Owens faces first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in the death of his nephew Zachery Owens. Deputies responded to the property on State Highway B on June...
MANSFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
kjluradio.com

One person saved from near drowning at Jefferson City pool

A near-drowning is reported at a Jefferson City public pool. It was Tuesday night, just before 6 p.m., when JC Parks lifeguard staff pulled an individual in distress from the water at Ellis-Porter Riverside Pool. Life-saving techniques were performed until emergency medical services arrived on the scene. JC Parks reports...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KRMS Radio

Fire Consumes Route 66 Historic Gas Station

One part of the historic route 66 through Laclede County suffered a major loss yesterday (Wednesday). Firefighters fought a blaze that destroyed the old Oasis Truck Port and Café after fire broke out around noon. It first opened in 1958 by then resident Ed Lentz and had been in...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

MSHP identifies swimmer who drowned in Lake Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The search is over for a swimmer who went missing in Lake Springfield Tuesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said John Hance, 35, was swimming near the Low Head Dam around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The report stated after Hance jumped into the water he began to struggle and went underwater. The Springfield […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
howellcountynews.com

Crash Claims Life of Mother, Two Toddlers

A mother and two toddlers died in a multi-vehicle crash in West Plains on May 25. Traffic on Highway 63 from State Route 17 to Old Business Highway 63 came to a standstill Wednesday afternoon as first responders worked furiously to extricate people trapped in crushed vehicles. The three fatalities...
WEST PLAINS, MO
kjluradio.com

Pettis County firefighters work 8 swift water rescues in one day

The Pettis County Fire Department responds to eight swift water rescue calls in one day. The calls started coming in Wednesday around midnight. The department says that although everyone ended up safe, there were some really close calls with several people very lucky to have survived. The department issues three...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Extrication accident on Paris Road and Highway 63

Columbia Fire Department responded to an accident that occurred at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The crash was at the intersection of Paris Road and Highway 63. The department later tweeted that no one was taken to the hospital.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Dixon man seriously injured in motorcycle crash with a deer

A man and woman from Pulaski County are injured when their motorcycle hits a deer four miles south of their hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ricky Massie, 52, of Dixon, was driving his bike on Highway N Monday night when he struck a deer. Massie and his passenger skidded more than 100 feet before being thrown from the bike.
DIXON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy