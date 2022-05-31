WGLT's Sound Ideas - Tuesday, 5/31/22

McLean County has moved to a high community level of COVID-19 spread, according to data released from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday. McLean County had been in the medium transmission rate for weeks. Most of the 19 counties with a high community level are in northern...
In the wake of a rash of mass shootings across the country, a new initiative is underway in Bloomington-Normal to stop gun violence. Dameca Kirkwood, a mom who lost her son to gun violence, created the concept of a new Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) center. Karen Irvin, a leader...
Bloomington’s police review board wants to get the word out that the citizen-led group is equipped for more than handling formal complaints. Some Bloomington City Council members in March called for the city to formally expand the board’s duties — beyond assessing complaints against the Bloomington Police Department. But it turns out, that proved unnecessary.
Town of Normal officials said Wednesday that "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene will not be able to perform as planned at Make Music Normal later this month. The news comes one week after organizers of the Saturdays on the Square concert series in downtown Bloomington said Marlene would have a conflict with her scheduled performance on July 16.
Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, the Republican with the most money and best polling position so far, served as a political pinata Thursday for his five GOP rivals for Illinois governor during their first public debate with him on the same televised stage. Topics during the hourlong WLS-TV/Illinois League of Women...
Bloomington Public Library trustees President Julian Westerhout celebrates as officials break ground on a $25 million expansion. A jubilant crowd of public officials, donors and the general public gathered at the Bloomington Public Library on Thursday to witness the groundbreaking of the new library expansion. The expansion will add more...
Jennifer Hunt, second from right, joins a group that was set to walk in a parade during the 2021 Juneteenth celebration in Lincoln. A central Illinois city named for President Abraham Lincoln is not so keen on a celebration that marks Lincoln's landmark achievement — ending slavery in the U.S.
The Normal Town Council will consider giving $500,000 to Marcfirst to buy land for the Central Illinois Bridge Academy when the council meets on Monday. The money would come from federal pandemic relief aid via the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and allow Marcfirst to partner with the Regional Office of Education.
The mass shooting that drove a national news cycle in the past week was the one at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school where 19 students and two teachers died at the hands of an 18-year-old gunman. But that wasn't the only mass shooting. According to the Gun Violence Archive, a...
A nonprofit that serves those experiencing homelessness, poverty, or food insecurity cut the ribbon on its new community center on Thursday afternoon. Home Sweet Home Ministries’ new space, called The Junction, opened at 301 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington, in the former Mission Mart location. That’s just south of downtown Bloomington.
Bloomington Police have arrested a man in connection with a suspicious apartment fire last month. Police are seeking attempted murder, aggravated arson and residential arson charges against Anthony Hughlett, 43, of Gibson City. Police say investigators linked Hughlett to a fire at an apartment building in the 2200 block of Todd Drive on May 16. No one was injured in the fire.
