Mclean County, IL

WGLT's Sound Ideas - Tuesday, 5/31/22

By Sarah Nardi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today's episode, you'll hear about a call for volunteers to...

McLean County rises to high community level for COVID-19

McLean County has moved to a high community level of COVID-19 spread, according to data released from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday. McLean County had been in the medium transmission rate for weeks. Most of the 19 counties with a high community level are in northern...
Bloomington police review board wants to spread the word that it's a broad-based community resource

Bloomington’s police review board wants to get the word out that the citizen-led group is equipped for more than handling formal complaints. Some Bloomington City Council members in March called for the city to formally expand the board’s duties — beyond assessing complaints against the Bloomington Police Department. But it turns out, that proved unnecessary.
Marcfirst aid to buy land for Bridge Academy goes before Normal Council

The Normal Town Council will consider giving $500,000 to Marcfirst to buy land for the Central Illinois Bridge Academy when the council meets on Monday. The money would come from federal pandemic relief aid via the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and allow Marcfirst to partner with the Regional Office of Education.
Home Sweet Home opens new Junction community center in Bloomington

A nonprofit that serves those experiencing homelessness, poverty, or food insecurity cut the ribbon on its new community center on Thursday afternoon. Home Sweet Home Ministries’ new space, called The Junction, opened at 301 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington, in the former Mission Mart location. That’s just south of downtown Bloomington.
Police seek attempted murder charges in Bloomington apartment fire

Bloomington Police have arrested a man in connection with a suspicious apartment fire last month. Police are seeking attempted murder, aggravated arson and residential arson charges against Anthony Hughlett, 43, of Gibson City. Police say investigators linked Hughlett to a fire at an apartment building in the 2200 block of Todd Drive on May 16. No one was injured in the fire.
