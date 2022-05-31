ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Child Porn Charges Brought Against Fort Lee-Based Lawyer From Westchester

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QqRvy_0fw9gvqH00
Department of Homeland Security's Homeland Security Investigations Photo Credit: ICE.gov

A lawyer who worked in the Fort Lee office of CareOne was charged federally with transporting lewd images of children taken at his Westchester County home, authorities said.

Androsky Lugo, 52, already was facing local child-porn production charges brought by police in Eastchester and the Westchester County District Attorney's Office when he was charged federally, records show.

Lugo had served as general counsel for CareOne, which operates a large chain of health-care facilities in New Jersey.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, he stored multiple electronic devices with a co-worker" at their Bridge Plaza North office overlooking the George Washington Bridge.

"One of the devices was subsequently discovered to contain a voluminous collection of images and videos depicting child sexual abuse," Sellinger said.

"The investigation also revealed that Lugo transported child pornography, on a different electronic device, from New York into New Jersey on multiple dates in July 2020," the U.S. attorney said.

Federal authorities charged Lugo with transportation and possession of child pornography.

Sellinger credited special agents with the Department of Homeland Security's Homeland Security Investigations with the investigation leading to the charges, which are being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn Barnes of his Criminal Division in Newark.

Westchester was originally arrested last summer on charges of obtaining nude images of children three to 10 years old.

According to the Westchester District Attorney's Office, Lugo:

  • took photos of an approximately 12-year-old child that captured the child’s genital area underneath clothing;
  • had photos of non-relative children that were taken at his home;
  • had an image of a nude child who was eight to 10 years old.

