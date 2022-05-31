ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

L’s On Deck: The Air Jordan 4 To Get A “Nike SB” Remix Treatment

By O
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LhQiG_0fw9glGF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EqTyT_0fw9glGF00

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

The sneaker community was abuzz when word leaked that an Air Jordan 4 with a “Nike SB” logo on the heel tab is set to drop and truth be told, we’re lowkey hype about it.

Hypebeast is reporting that the collaboration kicks is in the works with 2023 as the targeted release year and recent rumors have it that the colorway will resemble the “Black Cat” Air Jordan 4’s that dropped in 2020.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Plugged Inn (@pluggedinn.io)

The rumored collaboration follows the release of the Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 High and Low back in 2019 to celebrate AJ1s place in the history of skateboarding culture. Back in 2014, Nike SB and Jordan Brand also released an Air Jordan 1 High release with skateboarder Lance Mountain.

Judging from Nike’s previous highly anticipated releases these will be limited to less than 100,000 pairs for the millions of sneaker heads who will want a pair and will be released via raffle or exclusive access. On the bright side there’ll probably be millions of pairs of Air Jordan “6 Rings” available just in case y’all whiff on these. Something’s better than nothing, right?

Are y’all looking forward to a “Nike SB” Air Jordan 4 or are y’all burnt out with all the Jordan colorways that’ve been dropping for the past few years? Let us know in the comment section below.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Mountain
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air#Nike Sb#Jordan Brand#Air Jordan 4#Plugged Inn
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy