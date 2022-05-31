Ex-Winthrop University police officer faces 50+ sex crime charges

ROCK HILL, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A former Winthrop University police officer facing over 50 sex crimes charges was set to go to trial Tuesday, until his defense attorney accused the York County Solicitor of a discovery violation.

Charles Eugene Price is accused of sexual misconduct against multiple minors between 2007 and 2019. One of those victims’ cases was scheduled for trial but instead, it was continued after the judge heard arguments from the lawyers on some serious evidence issues.

Fired Winthrop police officer charged with 49 new sex crimes

Both sides agree that a trove of evidence was delivered to the defense on Friday before Memorial Day weekend. This includes, according to the defense, 17 hours of witness and victim interviews, over 200 hours of Price’s jail calls, over 5,000 pages of documents, pictures, and other data, over one year’s worth of cell phone text messages, and finally, hard drives and flash drives.

Defense Attorney Benjamin Hasty says there have been repeated delays in receiving discovery and repeated delays in going to trial.

We spoke to York County Solicitor Kevin Brackett, and he disagrees that there have been prior discovery delays or trial issues. This particular issue was merely a technical/administrative error – the evidence was put in the wrong drive on the network and was turned over to the defense the minute the mistake was discovered.

