Vote now: Who should be this week’s SBLive Texas High School Athlete of the Week (May 23-29)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Texas High School Athlete of the Week for May 23-29 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, June 6th. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivetx.

THIS WEEK’S SBLIVE TEXAS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

BASEBALL

Tres Vasquez, Calallen: Vasquez drove in the game-winning run to beat Boerne 2-1 in eight innings in game three to advance to the 4A regional finals. With the victory, Calallen coach Steve Chapman became Texas' all-time wins leader.

Blake Mitchell, Sinton: The LSU commit homered and picked up the win on the mound to lift Sinton to their 28th straight win - an 11-0 victory over Tuloso-Midway in the 4A Region IV semifinals.

Ethan Calder , Lake Travis: The Baylor commit pitched four scoreless innings to lead Lake Travis to an 11-0, five-inning victory over La Joya in game one of their 6A Region IV semifinals series.

Griffin Herring, Southlake Carroll: The LSU commit tossed a shutout with 10 strikeouts and only allowed three hits in the 6-0 series sweep win over Coppell.

Ty Zahradnik, Keller: Zahradnik hit the go-ahead two-run single in the fifth to lift Keller to a 4-2 game three win over Marcus and into the regional final.

Jacob King, Reagan: King went 1-for-3 with three RBIs in Reagan's 8-7 game one series win.

SOFTBALL

Kaylie Olivarez, Hallettsville: Olivarez pitched a complete-game shutout to lead Hallettsville to a 3-0 win over Bishop and into the 3A softball state tournament.

Jada Munoz, O’Connor: The McNeese State signee ripped a two-run home run to lead O'Connor to a 7-6 win over Weslaco and into the 6A softball state tournament.

Taylor Hagen, Prosper Rock Hill: Hagen tossed a complete-game two-hit shutout and struck out three batters to lead the Blue Hawks past Royse City and into the state tournament.

Nathalie Touchet, Aledo: The Missouri commit tossed a complete-game with 11 strikeouts in the regional finals, clinching a 10-3 win over Monterrey.

Avery Hoang, Lake Ridge: Hoang struck out three batters, allowed only five hits, and one earned run in a six-inning 12-2 game one win over The Woodlands. The Lady Eagles went on to sweep The Woodlands to advance to the state tournament for the first time in program history.