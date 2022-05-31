ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland Springfield softball LF Maddie Darrah voted SBLive’s Ohio High School Athlete of the Week

By Regan Dickson
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

Congratulations to Holland Springfield softball left fielder Maddie Darrah for being voted SBLive’s Ohio High School Athlete of the Week for May 16-22!

The senior hit the go-ahead three-run home run to take the lead in the district final against Perrysburg, giving her six home runs in her last seven games.

Darrah ran away with this week's honor, receiving 94.95% of the total vote.

If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveoh.

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for May 16-22:

Andrew Andsager, St. Xavier lacrosse

Led the Bombers with six goals in a 17-2 win over Kings to advance in the playoffs tournament.

Lexi Bird, Olentangy Liberty lacrosse

Became the school’s record holder for most points in a game with 11 after scoring five goals and tallying six assists in a 19-4 playoff win over Delaware Hayes.

Blake Bowen, Wooster baseball

The Kentucky commit went 4-for-4, had two home runs and had six RBIs in an 8-4 win over Brunswick.

Sarah Brown, Beachwood girls track and field

The senior placed in discus and shot put and was a part of the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams to qualify for regionals. The 4x200 team also broke the district record and set a school record with a time of 1:42.89.

Carsyn Cassady, Watkins Memorial softball

Struck out 13 and allowed four hits in a 9-1 win over Westerville Central to repeat as district champions.

Patrick Dinnen, Mayfield baseball

Struck out 12 and allowed three hits in seven innings to shut out Solon 8-0 in the first round of the OHSAA Division I sectional tournament.

Austin Flamm, Bexley tennis

Defeated Columbus Academy’s Jacob Khvalsky 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (6-2) to secure a 3-2 win in the Central/Southeast district championship and won the Division II district doubles title alongside teammate Stefan Schiff to advance to the state tournament.

Sara Gilley, North Olmsted softball

Totaled six hits over the week. The sophomore had a double and three RBIs in an 8-5 loss to Firelands. In a 10-0 win over Holy Name, she went 4-for-4, recording a single, double, two triples and three RBIs.

Drew Jones, Brush baseball

Went 2-for-4, had a double, a triple and three RBIs in a 9-6 win over Madison. Then totaled two hits, four RBIs and three stolen bases in the Arcs’ 12-2 rout over Harvey.

Bo Lanham, Mogadore baseball

Hit a three-run homer vs. Independence and finished 4-for-4 with six RBIs to lead the Wildcats to a 13-3 victory.

Tai Malone, Mentor boys track and field

Was a part of the first-place 4x200 district championship team that ran a personal record of 1:28.76, placed third in the 110-meter hurdles, popped a jump of 24 feet in the long jump and set a new personal record at 6-7 to take the high jump title.

Meridith Rankl, Tuslaw softball

Struck out nine in a complete-game two-hitter and had a three-run homer as Tuslaw won 11-0 over Norwayne.

Jae Smith, University baseball

Tallied two hits, two runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases in a 20-7 win over Streetsboro, then later that week captured the team’s 100th stolen base in a 21-7 win over Riverside.

Natalie Susa, Walsh Jesuit softball

Struck out 14, allowed three hits and hit a two-run homer to take the game 4-2 over Riverside and advance to the district finals. In the district final, Susa struck out 12 and allowed three hits to win the district championship 2-1 over Boardman.

Carter Wachtel, Triway softball

Tossed a no-hitter and struck out 13 in a 10-0 win over Cloverleaf. Allowed just one hit, one walk, zero runs and struck out 10 in the Titans’ 10-0 win over Springfield.

