Consumer reports tests top-performing insect repellants of 2022

Let's take it back to Mar. 2020. The start of the COVID-19 pandemic quickly saw a shift in people's cleaning habits and behaviors as the concern for public health rose. Hand sanitizer sales soared and cleaning and hygiene became a top priority as people were spending a lot more time at home throughout quarantine, and beyond. But as the world starts to pick back up again more than two years after the first case was discovered in the U.S., has our attitude towards cleaning changed?

