Bernalillo County, NM

Bernalillo County judge retiring after 18 years

By Anna Padilla
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A long-time Bernalillo County metro court judge has retired. After serving 18 years on the metropolitan court bench Judge Victor Valdez is stepping down.

Courtesy: Kim Jew Photography

Judge Valdez was appointed to the Criminal Division of the Metropolitan Court in March of 2004 by former Governor Bill Richardson. He served as Presiding Judge of the Criminal Division from 2005 to 2011.

He presided over the Courts to School program for nine years – a program that gives high school students courtroom experience. Valdez also presided over Competency Court for a number of years.

While the husband and father of three did not share what’s next, he says he’s ready for the next chapter of his life. The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court Nominating Commission has recommended candidates to fill his position.

KRQE News 13

2 injured in shooting in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting Wednesday night that sent two people to the hospital. Details are extremely limited but they say it possibly happened at the 900 block of Alvarado Dr. S.E. near San Mateo and Kathryn Two people were taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Disaster-SNAP benefits available to New Mexicans affected by wildfires

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans impacted by wildfires can soon apply for disaster food benefits. The disaster-SNAP benefits are available to residents living in Colfax, Lincoln, San Miguel, Mora and Valencia counties. There is a seven-day application process that begins June 7 and ends June 13. The disaster-SNAP benefits may be available to residents who […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigating fatal crash in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Osuna Rd. NE and Wyoming Rd. NE shortly after midnight Thursday into Friday. APD says one person died on scene from their injuries. According to APD a red 2020 Challenger, without its headlights on, was going […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

