Bernalillo County judge retiring after 18 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A long-time Bernalillo County metro court judge has retired. After serving 18 years on the metropolitan court bench Judge Victor Valdez is stepping down.

Courtesy: Kim Jew Photography

Judge Valdez was appointed to the Criminal Division of the Metropolitan Court in March of 2004 by former Governor Bill Richardson. He served as Presiding Judge of the Criminal Division from 2005 to 2011.

Story continues below

He presided over the Courts to School program for nine years – a program that gives high school students courtroom experience. Valdez also presided over Competency Court for a number of years.

While the husband and father of three did not share what’s next, he says he’s ready for the next chapter of his life. The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court Nominating Commission has recommended candidates to fill his position.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.