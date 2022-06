WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people died in a tractor-trailer rollover Thursday and police say a mechanical failure may have been a factor in the crash. Vermont State Police say it happened around 1:20 p.m. on Route 64 in Williamstown. They say witnesses reported the tractor-trailer’s brakes were smoking before the crash. Then, when the driver attempted to take a sharp turn, the truck flipped on its side and slid into a ditch.

WILLIAMSTOWN, VT ・ 16 HOURS AGO