ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Interview and Music with Zeru Wang on The Piano Bench

spokanepublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZeru Wang was the featured guest on The Piano...

www.spokanepublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
KREM2

Festival at Sandpoint adds full concert artist lineup

SANDPOINT, Idaho — The Festival at Sandpoint announced Wednesday morning that Carmen Jane and Benn Suede will kick off the evening at the Lindsey Stirling concert on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Carmen Jane is an American vocalist, instrumentalist, vocal engineer and songwriter. Her sound and lyrics come from stories...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

ArtFest returns to in-person event

SPOKANE, Wash. — ArtFest is back and in person! The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture’s annual event has been held virtually for the past two years, but will return to the MAC campus. This year’s event is a three-day celebration of art, fine craft and Inland Northwest tradition. Fifty regional artists will be featured and there will also be...
FESTIVAL
Coeur d'Alene Press

Welcome to 'Stewy's Corner'

COEUR d’ALENE — When a stranger walks up at 16th and Coeur d’Alene, real-life Stewy hops down from the front porch and trots over. Her little stub tail is wagging and she is smiling. The mini-Australian Corgi is alert, curious and friendly. “She likes people,” said Stewy’s...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Hybrid Festival is bringing rockin’ music this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Hybrid Festival is coming up this Friday and Saturday. The festival will host different hard rock and metal bands in State Line Village, Idaho. TICKETS are on sale now. They cost $10 on Friday and $15 on Saturday. Doors open on Friday at 5 p.m. with music starting at 6 p.m. On Saturday, doors open at 3 p.m. and music will start at 4 p.m.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
97 Rock

Is Spokane’s Historic Campbell House Haunted?

The Campbell House in Spokane is one of the city's most famous landmarks. Constructed in 1898, Campbell House is one of Spokane's most popular tourist destinations. Designed by Kirtland K. Cutter, the house is in the style of an English Tudor Revival home. It is a truly gorgeous home. History...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Piano Bench
inlander.com

Witnessing a stranger's kindness can lead to re-engagement with the world

I'm not entirely certain of the when, but I am very familiar with the where — downtown, Spokane, West Third Avenue, just after you turn right to merge onto I-90 West. I was moving toward the direction of home. I'm also not entirely certain how I was feeling, but I imagine I was somewhat in a hurry, anxious to be enveloped by the warmth and comfort of sacred personal space — the home, partner and pets — making up my daily world. I can assume this was an accurate sensation because my introversion is a near-ubiquitous new normal. My general gregarious nature tamped way down — gone the way of many other pre-pandemic characteristics.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Stormy Night Tonight and Again on Friday

Temperatures hit 79° at the Spokane airport today, making it the warmest day of the year so far!. Flash Flood Watches are in place (see below) into Friday morning. The biggest concern being very heavy rain in these storms causing mud/landslides over wildfire burn scars. If you live in an area under a Watch...be alert for potential WARNINGS to be issued. Remember...a watch means flooding is possible, a warning means it's happening!
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Coeur d'Alene Press

Farewell, 'simply' North Idaho

This is typically a research-based column space, meant to make little reference to anything personal. As you read this, we’re cleaning an empty house which is no longer ours. The Pod with our meager belongings is gone, and tomorrow morning, we’ll no longer be Kootenai County residents. After 23 years of Idaho life.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Idaho survivor of shocking crime spree to be featured in TV special

The Idaho woman who survived one of the state’s most infamous killing sprees will be featured in an upcoming television special. The sixth season of “People Magazine Investigates” will debut Monday, June 6, and feature Shasta Groene, whose mother, stepfather and two brothers were killed in 2005 in North Idaho and Montana.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

How to plan around this weekend’s thunderstorms

SPOKANE, Wash.– June is usually a time for getting outside and enjoying everything the Inland Northwest has to offer. However, for this coming weekend, that looks pretty difficult. Rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Best time to be outside. Several waves of rain...
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

Thunderstorms moving through the Inland Northwest tonight – Kris

UPDATE: The thunderstorm activity has decreased, and light to moderate rain is moving into the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area as of 10:35 p.m. Thursday night. There is still a slight chance of of an isolated rumble of thunder overnight, but the odds are against it. The chance of thunderstorms returns by noon tomorrow.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

June forecast trending wet as fire season approaches

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s becoming less and less likely that we will see fire season start in the next few weeks. The wet, cool pattern we’ve been in for most of spring is expected to continue well into June. The latest outlook from the U.S. Climate Prediction Center...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy