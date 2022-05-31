Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals: Live updates from Game 45

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Cavaliers unveiled a refreshed set of logos this week, the latest in a line of graphics for the team in its 50-plus years of existence. In April 1970, ‘Cavaliers’ was chosen as the team name. A third of the 6,000 fans submitting names via mail chose ‘Cavaliers.’ The swashbuckler wears a cape, boots and what appears to be a Medieval Celtic hat as he pokes his sword out of the logo’s center between the ‘C’ and the ‘a’ of ‘Cavaliers.’ The larger, arched ‘Cavaliers’ is across the top with the smaller ‘Cleveland’ underneath. The emphasis is clearly the team and not the city. Two months after the Cavs’ inaugural game, National Geographic featured the city on its December 1970 cover because of the Cuyahoga River’s infamous reputation, so it’s easy to understand why the city is downplayed a bit more here. Now, pride has replaced shame, and even nicknames (“The Land”) have made their way onto city jerseys in the league.

