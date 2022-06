If you live in West Liberty, you’ve shopped at Thoman’s IGA. Your grandparents and parents have shopped there too. Local families have utilized the store to supply a variety of special occasions and everyday needs for years. From BBQs before the fireworks and waking up the house with delicious donuts, to filling our fridges with high-quality meats and produce, the Thoman family has been there for every generation of shopper since 1951.

