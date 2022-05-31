ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MD

KCHS coaches salute spring athletes

By Trish McGee
Kent County News
Kent County News
 3 days ago
WORTON — Kent County High School’s coaches have recognized their most valuable performers, outstanding sportsmen and Coach’s Choice athletes for spring sports.

They are listed here.

BASEBALL: Matt Wade , most valuable player; Conner Dean , outstanding sportsman; and Brandon Cannon , Coach’s Choice.

GIRLS LACROSSE: Natalie Walls , most valuable player; Ally Berghaus , outstanding sportsman; and Olivia “Livy” Daniels , Coach’s Choice.

BOYS LACROSSE: Ronald Parker , most valuable player; Alystair McKenzie , outstanding sportsman; and Will Maier , Coach’s Choice.

JAYVEE SOFTBALL: Kaitlin Haas , most valuable player; Zoe Markovic , outstanding sportsman; and Noelle Denney , Coach’s Choice.

VARSITY SOFTBALL: Sydney Usilton , most valuable player for the second year in a row; Lexi Sullivan , outstanding sportsman; and Kendell Ford , Coach’s Choice.

GIRLS TENNIS: Maritza Lopez , most valuable player; Bella Hickman , outstanding sportsman; and Lizzie Bilbrough , Coach’s Choice.

BOYS TENNIS: Aaron Saunders , most valuable player for the second year in a row; Chris Hinton , outstanding sportsman for the second year in a row; and Aryan Sharma , Coach’s Choice.

GIRLS TRACK: Josie Kilby , most valuable performer; Molly Depp , outstanding sportsman; and Izzie Squire Southworth , Coach’s Choice.

BOYS TRACK: Tylir Cunningham , most valuable performer; Eric Gordon , outstanding sportsman; and Jayden Reid , Coach’s Choice.

Kent County News

Kent County News

