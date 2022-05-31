ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adel, IA

A nightmare pin placement at a high school women's golf tournament left balls tumbling off the final green

By Tyler Lauletta
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37n0xL_0fw9dPpM00
Golfers struggle with the 18th hole at River Valley Golf Course in Adel, Iowa.

@jakebrend23 / Twitter

  • The Iowa Girls High School 3A State Championship was derailed due to a poor pin placement on the 18th green.
  • With the hole sitting atop a mini-mountain mid-green, putts approached the hole only to roll back off the putting surface.
  • The average score on the hole was reportedly a quadruple bogey.

Golf can be a cruel game, with professionals winning and losing millions of dollars based on the outcome of one bad swing .

But while wild shifts of fortune are part of the sport, the cruelty is supposed to come from the drama created by the athletes on the course, not the course itself.

That was not the case at the Girls 3A State Golf Tournament at The River Valley Golf Course in Adel, Iowa over the weekend.

According to Jake Brend, a news director at SCTV who was covering the event, the 18th pin location caused trouble for golfers all day, with players averaging a quadruple-bogey on the hole.

From the video Brend posted, it's clear that the pin was put in a bad spot, with near-misses sometimes rolling off the green. Golf is meant to be a test, but this certainly looked like an unfair one.

Additionally, the poor pin placement slowed play to a snail's pace, with Brend saying that the average group spent 20 minutes finishing out the 18th green.

Rylee Heryford, a senior at Newton High School, eventually won the tournament in a playoff over Eden Lohrbach. Thankfully, the 18th hole didn't cause too much chaos in deciding the state title, with Heryford playing the last hole to a two-putt bogey and Lohrbach turning in an impressive par, one of just three pars on the day.

"No. 18 was tough today. The pin placement was brutal," Heryford said, per the Newton Daily News . "There was nothing you could do to get it to stop. I was happy with my two-putt bogey. Eden came to play on that hole. Getting a par to force a playoff was clutch."

Still, the hole was not without its struggles for the leaders, with Lohrbach forced to wait 45 minutes at the 18th tee box before finally beginning the final hole.

"It was very scary," Heryford said, per the Newton Daily News . "Down on the tee box, they were talking about the pin being in a very difficult spot. So I figured I needed to walk up and get a good look. Even from the looks of it, it didn't seem that severe.

"I was very nervous on the putt. I have never been shaky during a putt before, but I was shaking on that one. A bogey is like a birdie on that hole today. I will take the 5."

Thankfully, after both leaders made it off the 18th relatively unscathed, the playoff was contested away from the contentious green.

Heryford's coach, Ashley Kahler, expressed relief that the title didn't come down to what had proven itself an unnecessarily punishing hole.

"Today was not fair for any girl on the course with the way that hole was set up," Kahler said. "To not have 18 decide it was great. It's more fair this way. This feels more fair."

With a state title now under her belt, Heryford plans to head to Iowa next season to join the Hawkeyes women's golf team as a walk-on.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
ankenyfanatic.com

Kumm to Iowa City: Ex-Ankeny receiver commits to play for Hawkeyes

Another former Ankeny wide receiver will be joining the Iowa football program. Jordan Kumm, who helped Iowa Central Community College to a 9-2 record last year, has committed to the Hawkeyes. He announced his commitment via Twitter on Tuesday. “After my first visit, I felt like there wasn’t really anywhere...
ANKENY, IA
1230kfjb.com

Free Fishing Weekend in Iowa

Iowa residents can try fishing without buying a license on June 3rd, 4th, and 5th as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ “Free Fishing Weekend.”. Mike Stegmann, Marshall County Conservation Board Director, says the event is a great opportunity for both the young and old alike to get out and experience first-hand what fishing is all about.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Cyclones extend Otzelberger’s contract; increase salary

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Head coach T.J. Otzelberger has been rewarded with a contract extension and salary increase after leading the Iowa State men’s basketball program to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time since the 2015-2016 season. Otzelberger’s debut season in Ames produced a 22-13 overall record,...
AMES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Adel, IA
Education
City
Adel, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Local
Iowa Sports
Adel, IA
Sports
KCCI.com

Strong to severe storms overnight in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Strong to severe thunderstorms overnight. More storms along the Missouri state-line tomorrow, especially during the morning. Drier, seasonable weather returns for the remainder of the week. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect in the following Iowa counties until...
WDIO-TV

2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa. The Story County Sheriff's Office says two people and a male shooter died in the Thursday night shooting outside the Cornerstone Church. The church is on the outskirts of Ames, near...
AMES, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa woman killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A motorcyclist was killed Monday afternoon in a southeast Iowa crash. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in Marion County, Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Holly Jo Hegwood, 37, of Knoxville, Iowa, was traveling east on McKinber Street when she lost control of her motorcycle and crossed the center line.
MARION COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Jakebrend23#Sctv#Newton High School
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa schools struggle to fill positions as educators leave the profession

DES MOINES, Iowa — Much like the rest of the country, Iowa school districts are seeing more teachers leave the profession than they have in the past few years. We do have a larger number than normal, of folks, who decided to leave the field of education," says Mike Beranek, the President of the Iowa State Education Association.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Welcome to Iowa, land of entrapment

Carl Olsen is the founder of Iowans for Medical Marijuana. If you have travel plans this summer, you might want to consider a route that avoids Iowa. Last week, the Iowa Supreme Court denied protection for an out-of-state medical marijuana patient. William Morris covered the ruling for the Des Moines...
IOWA STATE
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Out-of-state group buys 4 Des Moines multifamily developments for $65.2 million

A Florida investment group has purchased four multifamily properties located in the downtown Des Moines area including City Square Lofts (top photo) and Ballyard Lofts. City Square Lofts, 240 E. Walnut St., was developed by Hanson Co. Inc. in 2016. The project was designed by Invision Architecture. Ballyard Lofts, 350 S.W. Second St., was also a Hanson Co. project. The architect was Slingshot Architecture. Photos courtesy of Hanson Co. Inc.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
KBUR

Four Iowa motorcyclists die in separate holiday weekend crashes

Des Moines, IA- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that a man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock.
DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

West Central Iowa Rural Water Has Issued A Water Watch For Manning

Customers of West Central Iowa Rural Water were put on a water watch last week to help save water for the community. The order went into effect on Thursday, May 26 and Jason Meredith, manager of rural water, says the watch is in effect because they buy a lot of their water from Denison.
DENISON, IA
KWCH.com

3 dead, including gunman in shooting outside church in Ames, Iowa

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people are dead after a shooting reported Thursday evening outside a church in Ames, Iowa. Des Moines CBS affiliate KCCI reported from the Story County Sheriff’s Office that two people, including the shooter are dead. The sheriff’s office said they received multiple 911 calls a little before 7 p.m.
AMES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Employer Faces Wrongful Death Charges

The family of a meatpacking plant employee who died from COVID-19 is suing JBS Swift Pork alleging they ignored years of warnings about what a pandemic might do to its employees. Luciano Sican-Soloman worked for JBS Swift Pork meat processing plant in Ottumwa for 23 years. He died of COVID-19...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State Patrol: 2 dead in wrong-way head-on crash

MONROE, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol reports two people have died in a wrong-way head-on crash in Jasper County. The patrol reports at about 7:53 p.m., 79-year-old Dorthy Findlow, of Monroe, was driving the wrong way down Highway 163 near the Monroe exit. Troopers say Findlow's SUV hit...
MONROE, IA
Insider

Insider

436K+
Followers
27K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy