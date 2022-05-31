ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MN

The Medford Tigers bid farewell to the class of 2022

By By COLTON KEMP
Faribault Daily News
 2 days ago

Medford High School’s class of 2022 shared an emotional farewell to their fellow classmates and teachers on Friday. The 71 graduating seniors and their families gathered in the gymnasium to commemorate their achievement.

Related
newrichlandstar.com

‘Happy to finally be here’: Care Center welcomes Brittany

Hinz-Henry lives in Albert Lea with her husband, Jordan, and their two children, Hunter, 10, and Caliber, 6. As of Oct. 11, Brittany Hinz-Henry is the new director of nursing at the New Richland Care Center, taking over from Kyle Parr. Hinz-Henry graduated from NRHEG in 2006. She studied her...
KEYC

Mankato art fair changes name following cease-and-desist order

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A decades-long event in Mankato is undergoing some changes. The Old Town Art Fair has been an annual sight in downtown Mankato since 2010. But this year, they will be changing the name of the event. Organizers received a cease and desist letter from the Chicago...
KEYC

Ribbers announced for upcoming Mankato Ribfest

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The line-up of ribbers for the annual Mankato Ribfest were announced Tuesday morning. Returning are Austin’s Texas Lightning BBQ, Porky Chicks BBQ, Big Boned BBQ with Armadillo’s Rib & BBQ Co. and Blazin’ Bronco BBQ join the line-up. Previously announced musical acts include...
Bring Me The News

Raising Cane's opens its 16th, 17th restaurants in Minnesota

Minnesota's 16th Raising Cane's restaurant opened Wednesday and No. 17 will officially open to the public on Tuesday, June 7. The popular fast food chicken fingers restaurant opened the doors to the Lakeville location (18477 Kenrick Ave.) on Wednesday, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a drawing that awarded 20 customers free food from Cane's for an entire year.
ROSEVILLE, MN
bulletin-news.com

Former St. Paul Priest Passes Away After Contracting Infection

While presiding at mass at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Eden Prairie, Father Michael Byron refused to sit in a chair on the predella. “He would walk up to the altar when the ritual required it, but otherwise he was sat with the congregation,” Carol Bishop, Pax Christi’s parish director, said. “He was simply one of the people.” He was adamant about the concept that “we” are the church. He was passionate about the people’s baptismal call, and he believed that it was this common call that truly united us as a community.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
KAAL-TV

Joel Bigelow honored with procession of subcontractors

(ABC 6 News) - Family and friends of Joel Bigelow honored him with a subcontractor salute parade in Kasson Wednesday afternoon. Hundreds of subcontractors and other local businesses and law enforcement drove through Kasson, ending at Community Celebration Church where Bigelow's wake was held afterward. Bigelow was well-known in southeast...
106.9 KROC

Opening Date Announced for New Donut Shop in NW Rochester

A brand new donut shop is about ready to open its doors to the public in NW Rochester, Minnesota but it is NOT in a spot that you'd expect. If you take a drive on 19th Street NW in Rochester, you'll notice quite a few newer places that have been built recently by the Rochester Athletic Club, including Collins Orthodontics at 2946 Jeremiah Ln NW. (Get directions to Collins Orthodontics here.) Not only are smiles being transformed at Collins Othrodontists but thanks to some delicious donuts, more kids are going to have a chance at those amazing smiles too!
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Expanding Rochester Funeral Home Used to Be Furniture Store, Too

Today (Tuesday, May 31, 2022) there was a groundbreaking for a funeral home expansion in Rochester, Minnesota. More funeral home space might not make the news very often, but it sure does when it's been in business, in Rochester, for 113 years. Macken Funeral Home Announces Expansion. According to Peter...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Vandalism keeping Silver Lake Pool closed in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Vandalism will keep Silver Lake Pool closed until early July. The Rochester Parks & Recreation Department announced that Thursday, saying the pool was scheduled to open for the season on Monday but the recent destruction of the pool’s main drain cover will make that impossible. A replacement part will take a few weeks to arrive.
newrichlandstar.com

Giving back to local veterans

Roger Swearingen of Ellendale served 21 years in the Air Force. Now, he is helping other veterans, donating a 1991 34-foot Pace Arrow to the Steele County Veteran Services Office in Owatonna. Swearingen graduated from high school in Ellendale in 1965. Like many rural Ellendale kids, he had expected to...
ELLENDALE, MN
1520 The Ticket

Television Star Shops In Downtown Duluth

The celebrity sightings in Duluth continue. There have been quite a few as of late and the latest comes courtesy of a famous television and movie star who has been in a bunch of hits. This is not the first time a celebrity has visited Duluth. Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Joel...
B102.7

This Is The Oldest Beer In Minnesota And It’s Really Old

This brewery was founded one year before Minnesota was even declared a state and it's the home of the state's oldest beer. James Buchanan was sworn in as President of the United States. Mark Twain began his childhood apprenticeship to become a River Pilot. Joseph Gayetty invented Toilet Paper. 18-year-old...
MINNESOTA STATE
CNHI

Songs on the Lawn’s 19th year features new twist

A new giveaway has been added to Mankato’s 19th annual Songs on the Lawn event, which kicks off today and takes place every Thursday this month at Civic Center Plaza. Besides the variety of music and food that Songs on the Lawn is known for, this year attendees can try to win a picnic pack valued at $250.
Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

