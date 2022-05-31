The Medford Tigers bid farewell to the class of 2022

Related
One ‘Hill’ Of A Good Time! Buck Hill Announces September Concert Series Line-Up
Burnsville's Buck Hill announced that the ski destination in the South Metro will be hosting a September concert series that will include a long-time Minnesota band, to go along with some alternative, and alt-country bands too. The Buck Concert Series will run from Thursday, September 15th to Saturday, September 17th.
newrichlandstar.com
‘Happy to finally be here’: Care Center welcomes Brittany
Hinz-Henry lives in Albert Lea with her husband, Jordan, and their two children, Hunter, 10, and Caliber, 6. As of Oct. 11, Brittany Hinz-Henry is the new director of nursing at the New Richland Care Center, taking over from Kyle Parr. Hinz-Henry graduated from NRHEG in 2006. She studied her...
KEYC
Mankato art fair changes name following cease-and-desist order
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A decades-long event in Mankato is undergoing some changes. The Old Town Art Fair has been an annual sight in downtown Mankato since 2010. But this year, they will be changing the name of the event. Organizers received a cease and desist letter from the Chicago...
KEYC
Ribbers announced for upcoming Mankato Ribfest
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The line-up of ribbers for the annual Mankato Ribfest were announced Tuesday morning. Returning are Austin’s Texas Lightning BBQ, Porky Chicks BBQ, Big Boned BBQ with Armadillo’s Rib & BBQ Co. and Blazin’ Bronco BBQ join the line-up. Previously announced musical acts include...
Raising Cane's opens its 16th, 17th restaurants in Minnesota
Minnesota's 16th Raising Cane's restaurant opened Wednesday and No. 17 will officially open to the public on Tuesday, June 7. The popular fast food chicken fingers restaurant opened the doors to the Lakeville location (18477 Kenrick Ave.) on Wednesday, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a drawing that awarded 20 customers free food from Cane's for an entire year.
bulletin-news.com
Former St. Paul Priest Passes Away After Contracting Infection
While presiding at mass at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Eden Prairie, Father Michael Byron refused to sit in a chair on the predella. “He would walk up to the altar when the ritual required it, but otherwise he was sat with the congregation,” Carol Bishop, Pax Christi’s parish director, said. “He was simply one of the people.” He was adamant about the concept that “we” are the church. He was passionate about the people’s baptismal call, and he believed that it was this common call that truly united us as a community.”
KAAL-TV
Joel Bigelow honored with procession of subcontractors
(ABC 6 News) - Family and friends of Joel Bigelow honored him with a subcontractor salute parade in Kasson Wednesday afternoon. Hundreds of subcontractors and other local businesses and law enforcement drove through Kasson, ending at Community Celebration Church where Bigelow's wake was held afterward. Bigelow was well-known in southeast...
Major Restructuring of Rochester School District Administration
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester School Board will be asked next week to approve the discontinuation of some top administration positions as part of a restructuring and cost-cutting plan put together by Superintendent Kent Pekel. The plan calls for the elimination of eight leadership positions, including the Director...
Former Wayzata, U of M football star Marion Barber III found dead
MINNEAPOLIS — Former Wayzata High School and University of Minnesota football star Marion Barber III has died. Officials with the Gophers football team confirmed Barber's death Wednesday on Twitter. He was 38 years old, just days from his 39th birthday. A cause of death has not been released. "Our...
Opening Date Announced for New Donut Shop in NW Rochester
A brand new donut shop is about ready to open its doors to the public in NW Rochester, Minnesota but it is NOT in a spot that you'd expect. If you take a drive on 19th Street NW in Rochester, you'll notice quite a few newer places that have been built recently by the Rochester Athletic Club, including Collins Orthodontics at 2946 Jeremiah Ln NW. (Get directions to Collins Orthodontics here.) Not only are smiles being transformed at Collins Othrodontists but thanks to some delicious donuts, more kids are going to have a chance at those amazing smiles too!
Expanding Rochester Funeral Home Used to Be Furniture Store, Too
Today (Tuesday, May 31, 2022) there was a groundbreaking for a funeral home expansion in Rochester, Minnesota. More funeral home space might not make the news very often, but it sure does when it's been in business, in Rochester, for 113 years. Macken Funeral Home Announces Expansion. According to Peter...
kymnradio.net
Sheriff Jesse Thomas on Morristown homicide and more
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas provides water safety tips, discusses the recent homicide in Morristown, and more.
KIMT
Vandalism keeping Silver Lake Pool closed in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Vandalism will keep Silver Lake Pool closed until early July. The Rochester Parks & Recreation Department announced that Thursday, saying the pool was scheduled to open for the season on Monday but the recent destruction of the pool’s main drain cover will make that impossible. A replacement part will take a few weeks to arrive.
newrichlandstar.com
Giving back to local veterans
Roger Swearingen of Ellendale served 21 years in the Air Force. Now, he is helping other veterans, donating a 1991 34-foot Pace Arrow to the Steele County Veteran Services Office in Owatonna. Swearingen graduated from high school in Ellendale in 1965. Like many rural Ellendale kids, he had expected to...
Minnesota veterans and their families may qualify for up to $2,000 bonus
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota veterans and their families will soon be eligible for a bonus of up to $2,000. The Minnesota legislature and Governor Tim Walz recently approved the creation of a $25 million fund for veteran bonuses. Minnesota veterans who served between 9/11 and August of 2021...
York News-Times
Tornado barrels through small Minnesota town
Stormchaser Mike Scantlin was face to face with a developing tornado north of Glencoe, Minnesota, on May 30, resulting in widespread damage west of Minneapolis.
1520 The Ticket
Television Star Shops In Downtown Duluth
The celebrity sightings in Duluth continue. There have been quite a few as of late and the latest comes courtesy of a famous television and movie star who has been in a bunch of hits. This is not the first time a celebrity has visited Duluth. Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Joel...
Iowa Man Sets Record For Fastest Speeder Ticketed In Minnesota
An Iowa man driving 92 miles per hour over the speed limit in Minnesota got pulled over and guess what he had to say when asked, “why were you speeding”?. Recently an Oronoco, Minnesota county deputy observed a man in a 2007 Dodge Charger going at a “very high rate of speed”.
This Is The Oldest Beer In Minnesota And It’s Really Old
This brewery was founded one year before Minnesota was even declared a state and it's the home of the state's oldest beer. James Buchanan was sworn in as President of the United States. Mark Twain began his childhood apprenticeship to become a River Pilot. Joseph Gayetty invented Toilet Paper. 18-year-old...
CNHI
Songs on the Lawn’s 19th year features new twist
A new giveaway has been added to Mankato’s 19th annual Songs on the Lawn event, which kicks off today and takes place every Thursday this month at Civic Center Plaza. Besides the variety of music and food that Songs on the Lawn is known for, this year attendees can try to win a picnic pack valued at $250.
Faribault Daily News
