Queen caught in mid-air drama as lightning and hail forces 96-year-old’s jet to abort landing

By Matt Wilkinson
The US Sun
 3 days ago

THE Queen was caught in a mid-air drama yesterday when lightning forced her jet to abort its landing.

The 13-seater eventually touched down in London after leaving Aberdeen.

The Queen was caught in a mid-air drama yesterday when lightning forced her jet to abort its landing
The 13-seater eventually touched down in London after leaving Aberdeen
A 4x4 then whisked her to Windsor Castle to prepare for the Platinum Jubilee

A 4x4 then whisked her to Windsor Castle to prepare for the Platinum Jubilee.

An electrical storm, rain and hail meant Her Majesty’s jet had to return to the skies seconds before it was due to touch down.

Her pilot made a second and successful attempt when the weather cleared and she was whisked by 4x4 to Windsor Castle with her corgi on the back seat.

Last night royal fans were already camping out in the Mall, some with cardboard cut-outs of the monarch.

Preparations for the big knees-up are also gathering pace — with the Gold State coach and armed forces yesterday taking part in dawn dress rehearsals.

The Queen brushed off the landing drama and was pictured looking calm with one of her beloved corgis — believed to be Candy — in the back seat en route to the castle.

Her Majesty, 96, had been returning after relaxing at Balmoral for five nights.

Yesterday lunchtime she was driven from the estate’s Craigowan Lodge to Aberdeen airport.

The 86ft long Embraer 135 private jet was parked in a hanger away from the main terminal ensuring she could get on board out of sight.

It took off amid a downpour shortly after 1pm.

An hour and a half later the pilot was due to land at RAF Northolt, North West London.

But a squally storm blew in and an order was given for the jet to “go-around”. It circled over North London for around 15 minutes until it was deemed safe enough to make a second attempt to land as the lightning passed.

Footie’s Gary Lineker tweeted a video of the storm lashing his back garden in London.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen’s flight aborted landing due to lightning and stressed there were no safety concerns.

But an insider said: “In circumstances like this you take no risks and it was right to abort landing during lightning strikes.”

The Royal Family faces a new storm blowing in with Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, due to arrive in Windsor with their children ahead of four days of Jubilee events starting tomorrow.

The forecast for London predicts sunny spells from Thursday through Saturday. But showers are expected during Sunday’s pageant.

Yesterday the Gold State coach was escorted through Westminster.

Service personnel marched on the Mall, which is decked out with huge Union flags.

Revellers have also started camping in London as they seek prime spots to see the royals. Superfans, Amy, Sky, John, Maria and Donna have travelled from Newcastle and the US — complete with cardboard Queen.

One of the first street parties kicked off yesterday.

Residents decked out Roman Avenue in Walker, Newcastle, with bunting and flags and tucked into sausage rolls and pies donated by Greggs.

Suzanne Wellington, 49, of organisers the St Martin’s Centre, said: “We had it today because the hall was available.

“It’s also about bringing the community together here because on the Bank Holiday a lot of them will be with families. The spirit is fantastic and it’s good to see.”

Suzanne’s mum Mary, 78, added: “It’s very important that we celebrate the Queen and her reign. A lot of elderly people like myself can remember the day she became Queen.”

The centre’s tea lady for 51 years, Doris Scowen, 88, met the Queen in 1974. She said: “This centre does wonderful things and it’s nice for people to come together.”

A life-sized 5ft 3in cake of the Queen was yesterday served up to Buzz Bingo players in Birmingham.

Social media star Lara Mason, whose Cake Anything account has 2.7million followers, took five days and 400 eggs to complete her creation.

Her Majesty's plane circled over North London for around 15 minutes until it was deemed safe enough to make a second attempt to land as the lightning passed
Last night royal fans were already camping out in the Mall, some with cardboard cut-outs of the monarch
The Gold State coach yesterday took part in dawn dress rehearsals
The armed forces were also involved

Lightning Strikes
