ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. City Council seeks to ban homeless encampments near every school, daycare center

By Benjamin Oreskes, David Zahniser
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2akmbj_0fw9dAph00
Homeless encampments line South Venice Boulevard in Venice. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday instructed its lawyers to draft a major change to the city's anticamping ordinance, barring homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers.

The council voted 13-2 to draft legal language that would expand its anticamping law to cover hundreds, possibly thousands, of educational facilities.

Councilmembers made the decision after hearing from parents of children at Virgil Middle School and from Alberto M. Carvalho, superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, about incidents involving homeless people immediately outside campuses.

Carvalho, appearing at the council meeting in person, urged members to approve the measure, saying students have been witnessing behavior that threatens to cause trauma and to harm cognitive development.

“I’ve seen elementary schools with conditions that none of us as parents would find acceptable for our children: individuals with mental illness, some of them absolutely unclothed, shouting profanities to the listening ear of children,” he said.

Councilmembers Mike Bonin and Nithya Raman cast the two opposing votes.

Bonin, who represents coastal neighborhoods, said the proposal's sudden appearance on the council floor violated the provisions of the state’s public meeting law. He also said the plan, if enacted, would simply push encampments to nearby locations.

"So instead of [an encampment] being in front of the school, it’s going to be a block from the school, or two blocks from the school," he said.

The proposal was unveiled and approved one week before Tuesday's election, as several council incumbents are locked in competitive races. In many of those contests, homelessness and public safety have dominated the debate.

Councilmembers Bob Blumenfield, Gil Cedillo, Mitch O’Farrell, Curren Price and Monica Rodriguez are running for reelection; Councilman Kevin de León is a candidate for mayor; and Councilman Paul Koretz is campaigning for city controller.

All voted in favor of the new measure.

Council President Nury Martinez, who spearheaded the measure, said she had been contacted by Carvalho about problems with encampments outside schools across the city.

Cedillo said he had heard from elementary schools in Highland Park and Mount Washington.

“This is what they want,” he said. “This is what the community ... insists and demands.”

Advocates for the homeless objected to both the substance of the measure and the speed with which the council proposed and approved it.

The measure would represent a dramatic shift in the city's approach to homeless encampments, rewriting a key aspect of an ordinance that was finalized only last summer following weeks of contentious debate.

The existing anticamping ordinance allows the council to prohibit camping on sidewalks around parks, libraries and schools. However, enforcement cannot occur until the council has reviewed a specific location and voted to give the go-ahead to clear it.

When the law was proposed, critics argued that it would punish people for living on the streets. Councilmembers, in turn, promised that any enforcement would be accompanied by “street engagement teams”: social workers, mental health specialists and others who would offer the unhoused shelter and services.

The Times recently found that the ordinance has been unevenly enforced and that the rollout has been hampered by a lack of outreach teams to connect homeless people with services.

Tuesday's measure was adopted without review from the council's Homelessness and Poverty Committee, which is headed by De León. If the council approves the changes to its anticamping law, every school and daycare center could become a subject of immediate enforcement, without the lengthier review process.

Pete White, who runs the antipoverty organization Los Angeles Community Action Network, said he fears the changes will punish those who are living on the street, pushing them even further out of sight. Tuesday's move by the council, so soon before an election, sends a clear message, he said.

"This signals to an increasingly agitated electorate that there is a response coming from those sitting behind the horseshoe," he said.

He added that this is an instance of elected officials again focusing on banning people from certain locations and not on creating more housing and services for a vulnerable population.

In recent months, tents have remained at many of the city's no-encampment areas, with outreach workers struggling to persuade people to move voluntarily. So far, the Los Angeles Police Department has issued tickets sparingly.

Eunisses Hernandez , who is looking to unseat Cedillo in next week's election, called the council's action "horrific."

"Banning encampments from specific locations only pushes people around and does nothing to get folks off the streets into housing," she said. "There is only one thing that effectively reduces the presence of encampments, and that is long-term housing and care."

Hugo Soto-Martinez, a labor organizer running against O'Farrell, said he understands parents' concerns, but the proposal would waste millions while "moving encampments from block to block."

Kate Pynoos, a former Bonin aide running against O'Farrell, also criticized the measure. She said O'Farrell and his colleagues "cynically cloaked this back-room motion in terms of 'supporting the youth.' "

"What motivates O’Farrell is simply pushing the unhoused out of sight, rather than actually solving this crisis by providing them with permanent housing," she said.

O'Farrell, before casting his vote, offered a different take, saying his office has been making steady progress on bringing people "under a roof," in both temporary facilities and permanent housing.

"We are standing up more housing solutions than ever before across this city," he said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 17

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Here are the Candidates for LA County Sheriff

One of the marquee races of the 2022 election is the contest for Los Angeles County Sheriff, the largest in the country. Eight candidates are vying to unseat incumbent LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva in the upcoming June 7 primary election. Six are current or former veterans of the Sheriff's...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highland Park, CA
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
CBS LA

Group who broke into vacant Caltrans homes in El Sereno fighting to stay

For the last year, Ruby Gordillo is proud that she can call a once-vacant house on Sheffield Avenue in El Sereno her home."This is what I call home," said Gordillo. "I live here with my husband, my three kids, three cats and a dog."Two years ago, Gordillo led a group called "Reclaiming our Homes" and broke into the vacant homes which were supposed to be demolished for the failed 710 freeway extension project. "We were extremely scared," said Gordillo. "We were very sure that we were going to be arrested."Instead, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles negotiated a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Appeals court panel upholds injunction blocking Gascón directives

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — In a rebuke to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a state appeals court panel Thursday upheld a lower court’s injunction blocking his directives, ordering prosecutors not to pursue prior-strike allegations or sentencing enhancements. The ruling is the latest twist in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nury Martinez
Person
Gil Cedillo
Person
Bob Blumenfield
Person
Curren Price
Person
Paul Koretz
Person
Mike Bonin
HeySoCal

Da Vinci Apartments developer wins round in court against law firm

A law firm that sued the developer of the downtown Da Vinci Apartments project — seeking compensation for damage to their offices from a fire that broke out in 2014 while the units were under construction at a site adjacent to where the lawyers worked — lost a round in court when a judge dismissed one claim in the firm’s lawsuit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Daycare Center#L A City Council#Councilmembers#Virgil Middle School
2urbangirls.com

Compton to swear in new Councilman

COMPTON – The Compton City Council has a new representative for Council District 2 after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge overturned the results of the June 2021 General Election. Andre Spicer was declared the winner after the judge found four illegal votes were cast for Isaac Galvan. Galvan...
COMPTON, CA
PLANetizen

L.A.'s San Fernando Valley $909 Million Closer to Light Rail

The proposed East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project is making progress toward the estimated $2.8 billion to $3.6 billion needed for completion, according to an article by Steve Scauzillo published by the Los Angeles Daily News. The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced $909 billion for the project early...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
NBC Los Angeles

Small Early Morning Earthquake Shakes LA's South Bay

A small earthquake caused light shaking early Friday in parts of Los Angeles' South Bay. The magnitude-2.6 quake was reported just after 5 a.m. It was centered in El Segundo, about 20 miles southwest of downtown LA. Light shaking was reported in nearby communities, including Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Garcetti official fatally strikes pedestrian on 170 Freeway in city-owned vehicle: Spokesman

The director of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Crisis Response Team fatally struck a pedestrian along the 170 Freeway in North Hollywood while driving a city-owned vehicle late Tuesday, a spokesman confirmed. The crash was reported about 10:30 p.m. on the northbound 170 near Victory Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The pedestrian […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
311K+
Followers
62K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy